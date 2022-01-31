Daily Briefing: Cyber experts find proof of Pegasus use on phones; over 75% of Indians fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The Big Story

The first leg of Parliament Budget session is set to begin on a stormy note, with the Congress moving a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for “misleading” the House on the Pegasus spyware issue. A similar notice will be given in Rajya Sabha as well. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who wrote to Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to move a privilege motion, said, “It appears that the Modi Government has misled the Parliament and the Supreme Court and lied to the people of India.”

Meanwhile, at least two cyber-security researchers, who have deposed before the Supreme Court-appointed committee that’s probing the use of Pegasus for allegedly spying on citizens, have told the panel that they found concrete evidence of use of the malware on the devices of the petitioners. One of the two researchers anyalsed iPhones of seven people, of which two were found to be infected with Pegasus, this researcher told The Indian Express.

Only in the Express

There is disquiet among youth over the absence of new jobs, palpable disappointment over the gap between what the BJP government promised five years ago and what it delivered, discontent over rising fuel and cooking gas prices, and anxiety over how and when will the economic tide turn. Yet, there’s evidence from the ground that the coin does not seem to have flipped entirely from discontent to anger against the Yogi Adityanath government in UP.

From the Front Page

Days after Rahul Gandhi announced that the Congress will project a chief minister face in Punjab before the state polls, the party has fielded Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from a second seat in what is seen as a signal that he is the frontrunner in the race. But the move has also sent out mixed signals.

A little over a year after India began its inoculation drive, three out of four eligible adults are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, health ministry data show. A total 165.90 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered until Sunday. An estimated 95% of the eligible adult population have received the first dose, and 75% have received both doses, the data show.

Must Read

Fifty-four-year-old Manilal Chavada, a resident of Kanodar village in Banaskantha, died at home on May 2 last year, just two hours after his family managed to arrange an oxygen tank. The medical certificate of cause of death states: “Patient (came) with severe breathlessness and fever. The report (showed) suspected case of Corona”. However, the family’s claim for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia was rejected on January 17. The Chavadas are not the only one facing the issue. As on January 29, data shared by the Gujarat government shows, out of 1,00,789 applications received by it for ex-gratia, 8,714 had been rejected.

Enveloped in fog and an uneasy silence is Dhinkia, a village in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district that is at the centre of one of the latest flashpoints over land acquisition for industry. Until a fortnight ago, its residents stood guard protesting against JSW Utkal Steel Ltd’s 13.2 million tonne per annum integrated steel plant that is proposed to come up here. Following a police crackdown on January 14, violence had broken out leaving over 20 villagers and five policemen injured.

At the CRPF camp in Odisha’s Maoist-affected Rayagada district, no one knew Ravi Kumar. A handful knew his father, Rajinder Singh, an Assistant Sub Inspector. But Saturday night changed it all. Ravi, a left-arm seamer, nabbed three wickets for 14 runs — highlighted by an opening spell of 5-1-5-3 — to set up India’s five-wicket victory over Bangladesh for a place in the semifinals of U-19 World Cup in West Indies.

Speaking in Amritsar, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “Nobody can defeat the Congress. Only the Congress can defeat itself.” He was responding to a question on factionalism and infighting in Congress that is in the midst of a crucial Assembly election. In all three regions of Punjab — Majha, Doaba and Malwa — candidates of the party have been at each other’s throats and in some cases, leveling serious allegations against each other.

And Finally…

He took the scenic route, but Rafael Nadal finally got to the magic number of 21, breaking the tie with his great contemporaries Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Their progress in this Grand Slam race over almost two decades has hooked tennis fans and prompted various arguments in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. From breaking through Federer’s era to holding his spot despite Djokovic’s dominance, we take a look at how Nadal made history.