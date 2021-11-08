Daily Briefing: BJP National Executive meet, COP26, cricket selection scam

Good morning,

The Big Story

The 18-point political resolution moved by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the first BJP National Executive meeting in two years was largely devoted to lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over a range of issues, from Covid to his stand on climate change, as well as reduction of the excise duty on petrol and diesel. However, the resolution was silent on the contentious farm laws, as well as on the CAA and the border dispute with China.

Only in the Express

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat says Captain Amarinder Singh alone can’t be faulted over Punjab government’s problems, stresses the farm laws issue will be resolved before Punjab polls, and explains Jal Jeevan Mission’s thrust on managing demand.

From the Front Page

A fisherman from Palghar, Maharashtra, was killed and another wounded in the high seas off the Gujarat coast after personnel of Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency allegedly opened fire at an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea, official sources said on Sunday. “We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side,” a government source said in New Delhi on Sunday.

As the first week of the Glasgow climate conference drew to a close, NGOs and civil society organisations were complaining about the lack of any progress in the negotiations, particularly on difficult issues like finance. Developed nations are under an obligation to provide money to developing countries to help them fight climate change — India has reinforced this saying developed countries can’t get a free pass.

Must read

Officials of three state cricket associations, a suspected match-fixer, a former convenor of selectors of Delhi cricket, a one-time IPL cricketer, a Bengal under-19 player and the operators of a sports management company that brought all of them together. This is the cast of characters so far in an alleged “cash for selection” scam to dupe aspiring cricketers around the country.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope denied the charge that no fire safety audit had been conducted at the District Government Hospital in Ahmednagar, where 11 people died in a blaze on Saturday, while hinting that there was delay on the part of the PWD to provide technical sanction for safety works. Tope, however, refused to answer when asked if the PWD should be held responsible for the fire that left 11 Covid patients admitted in the ICU dead.

In 2020, a year of pandemic-induced economic distress, suicides among “tradesmen” increased by 50 per cent — the highest across categories — compared to 2019, even as the broader business community recorded more such deaths than farmers. According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau, as many as 11,716 businessmen died by suicide in 2020 compared to 10,677 farmers in the same year.

While the queue of companies planning to raise money through initial public offerings is getting longer, investors who put funds in many of the IPOs launched earlier this year are sitting on notional losses. Investments in almost 40 per cent of the issues are going at lower than the issue price. “Around 23 per cent have outperformed. Overall, around half have given returns of above 10 per cent so far. Therefore, it has not been a uniform story across the board,” a Care Ratings study showed.

And finally…

The International Amateur Boxing Association has employed military-approved artificial intelligence voice analysis and cyber technology systems to analyse judges and referees at the recently-concluded men’s World Championships in Belgrade. Two individuals were also removed from the officiating pool after being questioned by an automated phone questionnaire, which has been dubbed a tool to put AIBA’s “house in order”.