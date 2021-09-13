Daily Briefing: First-time MLA Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat’s next CM

The Big Story

After Vijay Rupani’s abrupt resignation, the BJP sprang another surprise by picking first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel for the top job. Patel, who won from the seat that had been represented earlier by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, will take oath this afternoon and is expected to announce the new Council of Ministers “in a day or two”.

Patel contested his first major election in 2010 as corporator from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Colleagues who have worked with Patel in the AMC and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) talk of him as “a simple, grounded person with a non-controversial image”.

Only in the Express

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra defends BSP’s Brahmin outreach and says party stands for sarv samaaj; insists BSP has been active and raising issues in Parliament and courts; and says that while the party is ready to back the Cong on issues, it will do so on its terms.

From the Front Page

In its first clear and official reference to the Taliban as a state actor, India acknowledged in a joint statement with Australia that the group holds “positions of power and authority across Afghanistan”. This reference is a step forward for the diplomatic establishment but falls short of officially recognising the Taliban administration as the government of Afghanistan.

A police officer died of injuries shortly after he was shot at point-blank range by suspected militants in Srinagar. CCTV camera footage of the incident showed a suspected militant appearing from behind Mir and opening fire at him using a pistol. His killing evoked strong criticism from the mainstream political parties in the Kashmir Valley.

Must read

Insisting that revenue records only identify ‘Gair Mumkin Pahar (uncultivable hilly areas)’ and make no mention of ‘Aravalli’, a high-level committee of the Haryana government has asked officials to identify the areas under Aravalli on the basis of a 1992 notification of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which only covers the areas of the old Gurgaon district (currently Gurgaon and Nuh).

Phattuseneri is one of 21 villages in Kotia gram panchayat that lie at the centre of a longstanding border conflict between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Here, the school, with a map of Odisha on one of its walls, is shut — it is open only two days a week owing to the pandemic — but the students are away, at the nearby Telugu-medium Mandal Parishad primary school. Although the Supreme Court advised both the state governments to resolve the border dispute, little has changed on the ground.

A man in Mysuru whose street-side library was burnt down five months ago under mysterious circumstances has received thousands of books from across the world to restart his venture, but his wait for a formal site or building for the library continues despite promises by officials. The 63-year-old, who has so far received more than 8,000 books from places far and wide including the USA, Canada, England, Dubai, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, now hopes to set up the new library soon.

While launching Ray-Ban Stories — smart glasses for which Facebook partnered with the eyewear brand — the social networking giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg alluded to the product being an “important step” towards a time when “phones are no longer a central part of our lives”. Even as these modernised renditions of traditional products hold the promise to change how internet is used, they come with a huge set of privacy concerns.

And finally…

The smile on Emma Raducanu’s face only got bigger as the chorus of Sweet Caroline blared across the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. It was the most British celebration you could imagine to mark Raducanu’s 6-4, 6-3 win over Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final. Her biggest title until now had come at a Futures event at the Deccan Gymkhana courts of Pune in 2019 — she spent three weeks in India, even playing an ITF tournament in Solapur. The Cinderella story, though, was realised in the early hours on Sunday at tennis’ grandest 23,000-seater.

Delhi confidential: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s writing skills are being put to good use. The minister has penned lyrics for a new jingle for the Women and Child Development Ministry’s Poshan Abhiyan campaign.

In this episode of our tech podcast, Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Sr V. P at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, joins host Nandagopal Rajan to discuss the future of electric vehicles in the Indian market.