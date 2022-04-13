Daily Briefing: At 6.95%, inflation up to 17-month high; India, US send clear signals of convergence on matters other than Russia

Good morning,

Retail inflation surged to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March, driven primarily by high prices of fuels and food items such as cereals, vegetables, milk, oils, meat and fish, showed data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). With the continued surge in headline inflation, economists said there are lingering concerns that the inflation rate for the health and household goods sectors is turning structural.

The centre has wrapped up transactions worth an estimated Rs 96,000 crore in 2021-22 under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), surpassing the target of Rs 88,000 crore, according to a government official. The coal and mining sectors, roads and power assets were key to the monetisation target being surpassed last fiscal. Sources said new models such as InViTs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), REITS (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and public-private partnership models such as the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) in the roads sector and Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) contracts in the coal sector proved instrumental in the targets being met.

More than 40 people were trapped mid-air in three cable cars for over 40 hours in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district following a collision along a ropeway at Trikut Hills. The death toll had risen to three on Tuesday, with a woman falling off a rescue helicopter. It has emerged that a government-backed agency had conducted a safety audit about three weeks ago of the 1,770m-long steel rope used to haul the cable cars — and reported that its condition was “satisfactory”. The audit report pointed to “24 local flaws/initiation of flaws” and recommended that a “close visual watch” be kept on the rope and its joints or the “splicing portions”.

“They pushed me out, rubbed cowdung on the wall outside where it was written that the house was constructed under the Awas Yojna, and demolished the house within minutes.” This was what Hasina Fakhroo, a 60-year-old resident of the Khaskhaswadi locality of Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, had to say after her home, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, was demolished by the district administration in the locality as part of a drive against illegal properties. In all, 16 houses and 29 shops were torn down by bulldozers across four locations in the town following clashes nearby during a Ram Navami procession a day earlier.

Not concealing the divergence in view on Russia and its war in Ukraine, the US and India sent clear signals of a willingness to understand each other’s position given their “shared values” and a partnership deepening when there is “so much more going on in the world today”. Emerging from the fourth 2+2 meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged all partners “not to increase their purchases of Russian energy”. Aware of the oblique reference to India and its purchase of discounted Russian oil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, responding to questions on India’s lack of condemnation of Russia’s actions, said, “So first of all, thank you for the advice and suggestions in your question. I prefer to do it my way and articulate it my way.”

Rajat Kathuria and Isha Suri write on big tech’s privacy promise to consumers: “We can no longer afford to undermine the role data plays in modern markets. Privacy and competition have overlapping boundaries. On the one hand, if privacy becomes a competitive constraint, then companies will have the incentive to create privacy-preserving and enhancing technologies. On the other hand, care must be taken so that Big Tech, aka the gatekeepers in the EU’s Digital Markets Act, do not misuse privacy to create barriers for newer entrants.

For migrant workers residing in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the last couple of weeks have been shrouded in uncertainty and fear. In the last 20 days alone, seven migrant workers have been shot at and left injured in the district. With authorities unable to identify any suspects, many of these workers have chosen to evacuate Pulwama. The attacks come five months after militants carried out a similar series of attacks on non-locals, leaving five dead in October. This time, they appear to be taking care not to kill and aiming for the limbs instead. But for the daily wagers who can’t afford losing work, that is little consolation.

The Karnataka government has announced that it will soon be providing school students with eggs as part of the mid-day meal scheme. But the move has triggered protests. The proposal, which awaits the Karnataka government’s final stamp of approval, comes on the back of successive surveys pointing out high prevalence of malnutrition, anemia and low immunity among children in many parts of the state. We explain the impressive mid-day meal scheme, its significance, what’s usually on the menu, and why adding eggs often runs into controversy.

Once Chennai Super Kings got to 216/4, it was a tall order for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The top order didn’t contribute much and Glenn Maxwell’s promising cameo was nipped in the bud. But as long as Karthik was there, RCB hoped. In the end, however, as the asking rate climbed to 16, Karthik had no support at the other end, and his dismissal for a 14-ball 34 was the game. RCB, 193/9, lost by 23 runs. After four straight defeats, CSK had their first ‘Whistle Podu’ moment in this year’s IPL.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: The government may have indicated that it will not ask Congress to vacate its 24, Akbar Road office immediately but the party has received orders to vacate the next door bungalow, which houses the Seva Dal office. The party had begun construction of its new headquarters on Kotla road way back in 2009.

