Daily Briefing: Months after political crisis, Gehlot govt admits to phone taps; West Bengal CPM list unveiled

The Big Story

Four sitting BJP MPs, including Swapan Dasgupta and Babul Supriyo, were given party tickets to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. Several recent entrants from the Trinamool Congress also will contest on the BJP symbol.

In Kerala, where the party announced candidates for 112 seats, former head of Delhi Metro E Sreedharan, former Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas, and Rajya Sabha MP and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi made the cut.

Only in the Express

Months after the Rajasthan Congress and its government plunged into crisis after recordings of phone conversations between a Union Minister and Congress leaders were purportedly leaked, the government of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has confirmed that phones were indeed “intercepted”.

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, Niti Aayog, talks about the government’s efforts to create space for the private sector, says the ball is in the other court on farm laws, and says the government’s focus is on drivers of employment, not part-time jobs.

From the Front Page

Remember the white Innova car seen trailing the SUV that was found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence with gelatin sticks and a threat note last month? It was allegedly being used by Mumbai Police’s Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) led at the time by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. And the car was found parked inside Mumbai Police’s headquarters.

“Self-appointed custodians of the world who find it very difficult to stomach that somebody in India is not looking for their approval.” That was External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s response to reports by two international organisations that rights and civil liberties in India “have been eroding” since 2014.

Must Read

While students of classes IX-XII have returned to school and board exam preparations are in full swing, younger children have not attended a single class in school all year in Delhi. We spent time with two families whose children study in government schools to understand what a year of learning without school has been like for them.

Days after she was released into the wild at the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra, a three-year-old tigress that was better known as “cub of Avni” succumbed to injuries that officials said were sustained during a territorial clash with another tigress.

Decision 2021

Young faces, poll jingles set to popular folk and Bollywood hits, eye on the long term: how West Bengal CPM changed its campaign tactics and slogan and is making itself noticed from the sidelines.

He is a former film director with roots in the Dravidian movement. Like it has done for several elections now, his party has announced candidates for all the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly, reserving half of them for women. Meet “the Bal Thackeray of Tamil Nadu”, a man who had switched from the path of atheism and Periyar ideology to Tamil nationalism.

And Finally

A mid-table team till recently, Mumbai City won their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title last Saturday. In fact, the transformation to a champion side happened in a few months. The success is being credited to a team of specialists at Manchester-based City Football Group (CFG), which also owns the English Premier League side Manchester City.