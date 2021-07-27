Daily Briefing: 5 Assam policemen killed amid escalated border tensions with Mizoram; B S Yediyurappa resigns

The Big Story

Simmering tensions between Assam and Mizoram over state boundaries reached a boiling point on Monday when at least five Assam Police personnel were killed in violent clashes. While it’s not clear which side fired first, each side blamed the other. Assam Chief Minister said there is “clear evidence” that Light Machine Guns” were used against his state police personnel.

Express in Tokyo

At the Tokyo Olympics, the silence inside the giant, empty arenas is so eerie that one could hear the sound of crumpling plastic or the sound of water splashing with every stroke. With no spectators due to Covid restrictions, the shrill echoes of players and their coaches now reverberate around the arena.

From the Front Page

On the day his government completed two years in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa resigned from his post. The 78-year-old Lingayat leader stressed that the resignation was his own decision and no one had forced him to quit. However, he will continue as the caretaker CM till his replacement is confirmed by the BJP high command.

Ahead of her three-day Delhi visit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that retired Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur will head an inquiry commission on the alleged surveillance of phones using the Pegasus spyware developed by the Israeli cyber-intelligence company NSO Group.

A financially-strapped medical college owned by a family into which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s daughter has married is likely to be taken over by the Chhattisgarh government. The state government is working on a Bill to acquire the college in Durg.

Must Read

Amazon India is in talks with Mumbai-based movie theatre chain Inox Leisure Ltd, for potentially picking up stakes in them, sources told The Indian Express. A source said it is also evaluating other deals in the entertainment space.

In five years since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was rolled out, public and private sector banks, non-banking financial institutions, and other financial lenders to companies undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) have taken a cumulative haircut of Rs 3.22 lakh crore.

Former officials of the armed and security forces, intelligence agencies, NITI Aayog and a junior official in the Prime Minister’s Office have been named in the database investigated by 17 international media platforms as potential targets of snooping using the Pegasus spyware.

After a booming start to the new phase of universal Covid vaccination on June 21, the pace has slowed down considerably in July. Till Sunday, 9.94 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered this month, at an average of about 38.26 lakh doses per day. At the current pace, India will miss its vaccination target of 13.5 crore doses for July.

And Finally…

The Gold and silver medals went to two 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old took the bronze. This happened to be the youngest Olympic podium ever. And the event? The inaugural women’s street skateboarding.

Delhi confidential: While he regularly asks MPs to not disrupt proceedings and allow the House to function in the protest-prone Monsoon Session so far, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has lamented the lack of work with him due to the disruptions.

In today’s podcast episode, we discuss the destruction that the Maharashtra rains have caused, how China has erected tents in India, and the Pegasus controversy.