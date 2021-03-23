Daily Briefing: Pawar rules out Anil Deshmukh’s resignation; former Mumbai police chief calls for CBI probe

The Big Story

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has firmly ruled out the possibility of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigning even as criticism grows over the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. Questioning Singh’s claims that Deshmukh discussed a Rs 100-crore extortion racket with police officers in February, Pawar said he has evidence to prove that the home minister was in hospital.

Meanwhile, Singh moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into alleged corruption by Deshmukh before “before the evidences are destroyed”.

Only in the Express

During the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh had said it would be his last election. Speaking at the Express e-Adda on Monday, Singh said he would not hang up his boots until the state was taken out of the “industrial and agricultural mess”.

From the Front Page

The interval between the first and second doses of Covishield has been increased to 4-8 weeks as data from global trials showed the Covid-19 vaccine efficacy improved much more when the duration was extended to 12 weeks. The government decision to revise the duration does not apply for Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

Almost a month after the Board of Governors of IIM-Calcutta clipped her powers, Anju Seth, the first woman director of the institute, resigned from her post on Sunday. Seth cited a “breakdown of confidence” between her and board chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni.

The four militants killed in a gunbattle with security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian late on Sunday night had refused to surrender even after the wife and children — a son and a daughter — of one of the four men were brought to the encounter site to appeal to them to give up the fight.

Must Read

“You never know when the situation will explode,” says a fruit vendor at the Bhainsa market. Frequent clashes between two communities in a town in Nirmal district of Telangana has turned it into a communal tinderbox. And many blame it on an ongoing turf war between groups led by the Hindu Vahini and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM respectively.

Decision 2021

O Rajagopal, senior BJP leader and the party’s only sitting MLA in Kerala, spoke to The Indian Express on how BJP’s poll campaign is shaping up this time, the resentment against the BJP over candidate selection, and his praise for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kovilpatti in southern Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district may be one of the most-watched constituencies in this Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, with AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran announcing his candidature from here. But several voters in the constituency have their eyes on a third candidate — the self-effacing K Srinavasan, contesting on the ticket of the CPM.

A seven-year-old boy was killed and another minor critically injured after a crude bomb went off in West Bengal’s Bardhaman town. The explosion occurred a day after a 50-year-old TMC worker was found dead in Jhargram district. The TMC and BJP exchanged barbs over the law and order situation in the state ahead of Assembly polls.

And Finally…

Rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela looks a pale shadow of herself this year. The problem, according to some, is the shooter’s kit. Chandela has dropped 7 kgs in a short burst. Her old kit is now of no use and she hasn’t been able to import a new one because of pandemic-induced restrictions.

Delhi confidential: The Congress’s list of star campaigners for West Bengal elections looks also like an attempt to try and douse some flames within the party.