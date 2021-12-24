Daily Briefing: Amid Covid uptick, PM calls for caution; Haridwar hate speeches illegal, says DGP

Good morning,

With the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the fight against the pandemic is not over and directed authorities to send teams from the Centre to states which are reporting a surge in cases and have insufficient health infrastructure. “We should be satark (alert) and saavdhan (attentive) in view of the new variant,” the PM said.

India sought a meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar’s National League for Democracy, while Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was in the country, but the military leadership there did not respond, The Indian Express has learnt. Shringla, who was on a working visit to Myanmar the last two days, met leaders of Suu Kyi’s party. It was India’s first high-level official outreach to Myanmar’s military regime since the coup in February this year.

Speaking at The Indian Express eAdda, Ravi Shastri said that India’s limited-overs captaincy change could have been handled better “with good communication”, and now that Virat Kohli has given his side of the story, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has to present his version. “I have been part of this system for many years, I was part of this team for the past seven years. With good communication, this can be handled much, much better, instead of it being out in the public domain,” Shastri said.

A three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar saw a series of hate speeches targeting Muslims and calling for violence and assassination. The controversial Yati Narsinghanand, facing several FIRs in UP, called for a “war against Muslims” and urged “Hindus to take up weapons” to ensure a “Muslim didn’t become the Prime Minister in 2029.” The Uttarakhand Police has registered an FIR under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to harmony) against Waseem Rizvi and “others”.

The Ganga became an “easy dumping ground for the dead” during the devastating second Covid wave and the problem was confined to UP, according to a new book that was launched on Thursday. Titled Ganga: Reimagining, Rejuvenating, Reconnecting, one section provides a chilling account of the pandemic’s impact on the Ganga, and states that five years of intense work to “save” the river appeared to be coming undone in days.

The Department of Telecommunications has amended the Unified License Agreement asking telecom and Internet service providers as well as all other telecom licensees to maintain commercial and call detail records for at least two years, instead of the current one-year practice. The additional time, sources said, was based on requests from multiple security agencies.

Ad hoc export restrictions on essential medical supplies, especially since the onset of the pandemic early last year, is prompting multiple Indian manufacturers and suppliers of these goods to explore the option of setting up alternate manufacturing bases outside the country to service their customers. The issue of policy certainty gains salience again with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus being highly transmissible and the demand for medical items including syringes likely to remain high.

After remaining shut for over 30 years due to increased militancy in the valley, Srinagar’s St Luke’s Church opened its doors for worshippers for the first time this week. The 125-year-old church is being renovated as part of the Srinagar Smart City project under the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission. “There are no seating or heating arrangements in place yet. So there will be no Christmas mass this year. Hopefully, we will have the mass next year,” Father Eric, who is part of the church, said.

What does young India really want? A recent report released by Lokniti-CSDS offers insights on their career aspirations, job preferences and expectations, their opinions on institutions of kinship, and their mental health. As far as employment is concerned, more than 55% said they would prefer a government job, while 24% said they want to start their own business. The study also found that the youth showed a greater acceptance for the idea of inter-caste marriage than for inter-religious marriage.

At a special screening of Kabir Khan’s latest film ’83’, the Kapil Dev-led world cup-winning team observed a moment of silence for their teammate Yashpal Sharma, who passed away in July following a heart attack. “We missed him on many occasions during the show as well. He loved watching Hindi movies and I used to pull his leg,” Balwinder Sandhu said. Sharma was the only missing star in the constellation, a middle-order batsman who played with dum (resolve) and whose contribution sometimes wasn’t highlighted enough. But the dressing-room respected him.

Delhi Confidential: As part of the Modi government’s plans to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indian embassies are going to great lengths to organise events to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The Indian embassy in Lebanon recently organised a film screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Manikarnika’.

