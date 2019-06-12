Weather Forecast, Cyclone Vayu Today LIVE Updates: Gujarat on alert, heatwave persists in north

Weather Forecast, Cyclone Vayu LIVE News Updates: A deep depression over the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours and is expected to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13, even as its effects will be witnessed from June 12 midnight. The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on June 13 and 14 in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The state is on high alert and all possible arrangements have been done with the mission of “zero tolerance and zero casualty”. The Indian Army has deployed 10 columns in the coastal areas of Gujarat on Wednesday night. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also deployed helicopters at nodal points in the state for relief and rescue operations and stationed a “highly mobile radar” at state capital Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius — the highest in 21 years, got some respite from the scorching sun in the form of a dust storm and light rains on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours. Consistently dry weather, long gap between western disturbances and westerly winds are primary reasons behind the heat wave, across North India.