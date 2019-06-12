Weather Forecast, Cyclone Vayu Today LIVE Updates: Gujarat on alert, heatwave persists in north

Weather Forecast, Cyclone Vayu LIVE News Updates: A deep depression over the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours and is expected to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13, even as its effects will be witnessed from June 12 midnight. The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on June 13 and 14 in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
The state is on high alert and all possible arrangements have been done with the mission of “zero tolerance and zero casualty”. The Indian Army has deployed 10 columns in the coastal areas of Gujarat on Wednesday night. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also deployed helicopters at nodal points in the state for relief and rescue operations and stationed a “highly mobile radar” at state capital Gandhinagar.
Meanwhile, Delhi, which recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius — the highest in 21 years, got some respite from the scorching sun in the form of a dust storm and light rains on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours. Consistently dry weather, long gap between western disturbances and westerly winds are primary reasons behind the heat wave, across North India.
Tourists visiting Gujarat advised to move to safer places
Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, respite from heat likely later in the day
Delhiites may get some respite from the oppressive heat as gusty winds and thunderstorm are likely in the later half of the day, a Meteorological Department official said. The maximum temperature would be around 42 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
Impact of Cyclone Vayu in Maharashtra
As cyclone Vayu nears, 10 columns of Army deployed in Gujarat
The columns have asked to be placed at all district headquarters of Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Morbi, Bhavnagar, Amerli and Rajkot by 12 pm on Thursday. The deployment has been done after requisition by the Gujarat government, stated an official release.
The columns have asked to be placed at all district headquarters of Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Morbi, Bhavnagar, Amerli and Rajkot by 12 pm on Thursday. The deployment has been done after requisition by the Gujarat government, stated an official release. Read more here
