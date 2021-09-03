Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 45,352 new cases, active cases touch 4-lakh mark again

A schoolchild has her temperature taken before entering the school premises as part of safety protocol against Covid-19 coronavirus after authorities relaxed the lockdown norms and reopened educational institutions in Amritsar on Monday August 2 2021. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH)

Warning against lowering the guard against coronavirus disease ahead of festive season, the Health Ministry on Thursday said people should celebrate festivals at home, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated as and when their turn comes. The ministry, in its presser, also stated that mass gatherings have to be discouraged and full vaccination should be a prerequisite if attending a gathering is essential.