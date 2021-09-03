Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 45,352 new cases, active cases touch 4-lakh mark again

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reported 45,352 new coronavirus cases and 366 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Friday. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 3,29,03,289, while the death toll increased to 4,39,895. With 34,791 recoveries, active cases now stand at 3,99,778. Presently the recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent.
Warning against lowering the guard against coronavirus disease ahead of festive season, the Health Ministry on Thursday said people should celebrate festivals at home, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated as and when their turn comes. The ministry, in its presser, also stated that mass gatherings have to be discouraged and full vaccination should be a prerequisite if attending a gathering is essential.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it is closely monitoring a new coronavirus “variant of interest” named Mu, warning that the new variant shows signs of possible resistance to vaccines, PTI reported. The new variant was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, and since then, there have been “sporadic reports” of cases and some larger outbreaks in South America and Europe
Meanwhile, India reported 47,029 coronavirus cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Thursday. With this the country’s overall caseload rose to 3.28 crore (3,28,57,937) and the death toll increased to 4.39 lakh (4,39,529). The total number of active cases presently stands at 3.89 lakh (3,89,583). Out of the new cases and deaths reported, Kerala reported 32,803 fresh cases and 173 deaths yesterday.
Following the discovery of new, more virulent strain of Coronavirus, C.1.2., the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has called for all international passengers arriving from Europe, China, South Africa, Bangladesh, China and the Middle East to present a negative RT-PCR report from September 3.
Seven and a half months into the national vaccination drive, India has got more than half its adult population inoculated with at least one dose of a Covid-19vaccine.
In the two small states of Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, and in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, almost every eligible person has received at least one dose of the vaccine, data show.
As on September 1, nearly 51 crore people — which is 54 per cent of the estimated 93.8 crore people above the age of 18 years in India — had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 15.32 crore of these individuals have received their second dose as well. Read the full report here.
