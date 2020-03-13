Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE updates: All 112 housed at ITBP facility in Delhi test negative, to be released today

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India on Thursday reported its first casualty due to Coronavirus and the confirmed cases rose to 74. The health advised people not to panic, saying the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing.   

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 13, 2020 10:21:02 am
The ministry also said that India has evacuated 900 citizens along with 48 belonging to other nationalities like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru. In addition, 83 evacuees from Italy who arrived yesterday have been housed at Manesar facility for quarantine, the ministry added.

In an unprecedented move, India decided to suspend all visas, barring select categories, till April 15, effectively closing its borders for a month. It means that no foreign tourists can enter India for over a month now, affecting an already stressed economy.

Meanwhile, around the globe, Covid-19 cases reached near 130,000. In Italy, the death toll touched 1,016, second behind China.

Live Blog

Follow latest on coronavirus outbreak in China, Japan, South Korea and other places including India.

Highlights

    10:21 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    Amitabh Bachchan pens a poem on coronavirus, urges fans to stay safe

    Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday expressed his concern over the spread of coronavirus. He ‘doodled’ a poem on the same, and also asked his fans to stay safe. The actor narrates the poem in Awadhi, the language of his hometown Allahabad. In the poem, he talks about the several home remedies people are coming up with to fight COVID-19, and he is confused whom to believe.

     
     
     
     
     
    10:16 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus in India: Here's a breakdown

    According to Health Ministry's breakdown for cases in India: Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection declared a global pandemic.

    10:15 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    112 housed at ITBP quarantine test negative for coronavirus

    All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility here for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, a senior official said. All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China. "After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility in Chhawla, 112 inmates, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said. "Today is the 16th day of their quarantine," he said. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and ITBP chief S S Deswal will meet them at the facility and see them off around 11 am, he said.

    10:11 (IST)13 Mar 2020

    Welcome to our LIVE blog. Follow this space on latest news on Coronavirus across the globe. 

    The first case of a coronavirus death in the country has been reported in Karnataka with health officials confirming that a 76-year-old man, who died on his way from Hyderabad to his hometown Kalaburagi Tuesday, has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

    Officials said the man had returned from a month-long pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and fallen ill with underlying conditions of asthma and hypertension.

    “The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient, has been confirmed for COVID-19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. The Telangana government has also been informed since he went to a private hospital there,’’ Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Pandey said Thursday night.

    Officials said the symptoms got aggravated on March 9, when he was moved to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, and “provisionally diagnosed” as a suspected COVID-19 case. On the same day, his sample was collected by the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Kalaburagi and sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

    “Without waiting for the test results, the attendees insisted and the patient was discharged against medical advice… the attendees took him to a private hospital in Hyderabad. As per instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi District, the District Health Officer met the attendees to convince them to admit the patient to GIMS, Kalaburagi, in the isolation ward. But the attendees refused to listen to him. They transferred him to Hyderabad without his knowledge,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

    “The patient was admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad and treated. Later he was discharged and while he was being brought back he died on the way to the GIMS, Kalaburagi, on March 10,” the statement said.

