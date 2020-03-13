Coronavirus LIVE updates: All 112 housed at ITBP facility in Delhi test negative, to be released today

Office Goers and Visitors to an Office block at the Barakhamba road are checked for fever through an Infrared thermometer by a security guard in the capital New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi Office Goers and Visitors to an Office block at the Barakhamba road are checked for fever through an Infrared thermometer by a security guard in the capital New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi

All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday. All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China. “After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility in Chhawla, 112 inmates, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus,” PTI quoted Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said.

India on Thursday reported its first casualty due to Coronavirus and the confirmed cases rose to 74. The health ministry advised people not to panic, saying the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing.

The ministry also said that India has evacuated 900 citizens along with 48 belonging to other nationalities like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru. In addition, 83 evacuees from Italy who arrived yesterday have been housed at Manesar facility for quarantine, the ministry added.

In an unprecedented move, India decided to suspend all visas, barring select categories, till April 15, effectively closing its borders for a month. It means that no foreign tourists can enter India for over a month now, affecting an already stressed economy.

Meanwhile, around the globe, Covid-19 cases reached near 130,000. In Italy, the death toll touched 1,016, second behind China.