Coronavirus LIVE updates: All 112 housed at ITBP facility in Delhi test negative, to be released today

India on Thursday reported its first casualty due to Coronavirus and the confirmed cases rose to 74. The health ministry advised people not to panic, saying the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing.
The ministry also said that India has evacuated 900 citizens along with 48 belonging to other nationalities like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru. In addition, 83 evacuees from Italy who arrived yesterday have been housed at Manesar facility for quarantine, the ministry added.
In an unprecedented move, India decided to suspend all visas, barring select categories, till April 15, effectively closing its borders for a month. It means that no foreign tourists can enter India for over a month now, affecting an already stressed economy.
Meanwhile, around the globe, Covid-19 cases reached near 130,000. In Italy, the death toll touched 1,016, second behind China.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday expressed his concern over the spread of coronavirus. He ‘doodled’ a poem on the same, and also asked his fans to stay safe. The actor narrates the poem in Awadhi, the language of his hometown Allahabad. In the poem, he talks about the several home remedies people are coming up with to fight COVID-19, and he is confused whom to believe.
According to Health Ministry's breakdown for cases in India: Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection declared a global pandemic.
All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility here for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, a senior official said. All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China. "After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility in Chhawla, 112 inmates, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said. "Today is the 16th day of their quarantine," he said. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and ITBP chief S S Deswal will meet them at the facility and see them off around 11 am, he said.
