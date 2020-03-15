Follow Us:
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Cases rise to 93 in India, 236 Indians evacuated from Italy; Trump tests negative

Coronavirus LIVE updates: In India, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 93 after two more cases were reported on Saturday. The deadly virus has claimed two lives so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 15, 2020 9:40:21 am
The leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) on Sunday will hold a summit via video-conferencing on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at 5 pm. “Timely action for a healthier planet. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lead India at the conference, tweeted on Saturday.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 93 after two more cases were reported on Saturday. The deadly virus has claimed two lives so far. A total of 10 persons who tested positive, including three from Kerala, five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, have recovered and been discharged. As many as 236 Indians, who were stranded in virus-hit Iran, arrived early on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. Another group of Indian students from Italy’s Milan are also expected to return.

On Sturday, the Union Home Ministry classified coronavirus as a “notified disaster”, for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The virus outbreak has affected more than 1,50,000 people around the globe, with more than 5,000 deaths. Italy, which has been declared as the epicentre of the virus, has recorded over 1,400 deaths alone. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the virus. Meanwhile, the wife of Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:36 (IST)15 Mar 2020
    234 Indians evacuated from Iran to be kept under quarantine in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

    As many as 234 Indians, who were stranded in virus-hit Iran, arrived early on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. Thanking the Iranian authorities, Jaishankar tweeted, "234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities."

    All the 234 Indians will be kept under quarantine in Jaisalmer's Indian Army Wellness Centre in Rajasthan. "The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is fully equipped and functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas," said a statement by Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

    (Express Photos by Hamza Khan)

    09:25 (IST)15 Mar 2020
    Australia will impose self isolation on all international arrivals due to coronavirus

    Australia will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for an initial 30 days, he said. Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths. (Reuters)

    09:19 (IST)15 Mar 2020
    US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus

    US President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, the president’s physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement on Saturday. The president decided on Friday to take the test for the virus, which has killed some 5,800 people worldwide, and received the negative result on Saturday evening, Conley wrote in a memo that was released by the White House. The test came days after the president stood next to a Brazilian official who was tested positive for the virus. Read more

    09:18 (IST)15 Mar 2020
    09:14 (IST)15 Mar 2020
    Cases rise to 93 in India

    The Health Ministry on Sunday said that the number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 93, after two more cases were reported on Saturday.

    09:06 (IST)15 Mar 2020
    211 Indian students departed from Italy's Milan

    A batch of 211 Indian students have been departed from Italy's Milan in an Air India flight on early Sunday morning. The batch also comprises of seven compassionate cases of coronavirus. 

    09:03 (IST)15 Mar 2020
    Travel and registration to Kartarpur Sahib suspended temporarily

    The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday suspended the travel and registration to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. "In the wake of #COVID19india outbreak, as a preacutionary measure to contain and control spread of the disease, the travel and registration for #SriKartarpurSahib is temporarily suspended from 0000hrs, March 16, 2020, till further orders," tweeted the MHA spokesperson.

    coronavirus India, coronavirus news, coronavirus update in india, coronavirus update, coronavirus death toll india, coronavirus india cases, coronavirus in india, coronavirus india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus in india delhi, coronavirus in delhi, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news update, coronavirus latest news update, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus death toll, corona virus, corona virus in india, corona virus news update Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava has directed all DCPs to arrange masks and sanitisers for personnel. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    On Saturday, New Delhi first announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation for kin of those dying of the disease, but backtracked quickly on this as well as the announcement that treatment expenses of coronavirus patients will be borne from the SDRF.

    In revised orders issued a few hours later, the Home Ministry announced that the SDRF will be used for provision of temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care etc for those affected and sheltered in quarantine camps (other than home quarantine) or for cluster containment operations, at notified rates. The fund will also be used to set up additional testing laboratories and to procure items like personal protection equipment, thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers and consumables at government hospitals. The state government would have to fund expenses above the specified ceiling under the SDRF for each item.

    Kerala with 19 cases (three discharged) and Maharashtra with 14 official cases are the worst affected. On Saturday alone, 106 people were hospitalised in Kerala, while the state started supply of food directly to houses of those under observation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said passengers in trains entering the state would be examined.

    The fourth case to test positive in Rajasthan is a 24-year-old man who returned from Spain on Saturday. Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said, “He flew in to Delhi from Madrid and then from Delhi to Jaipur. We are getting the manifest of both the flights.” He is the fourth case to test positive in the state.

    The second positive case in Telangana is of a person who arrived in Hyderabad from Italy on March 7 and cleared airport screening. He developed fever on March 9 and his samples tested positive on Saturday.

    The two deaths so far have been of a 76-year old man, who died in Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Tuesday, and a 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi on Friday.

    There were reports of a suspected coronavirus case dying in Buldhana, but his test results are not back yet. The 71-year-old, with a history of severe diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailments, returned from Saudi Arabia three days ago and had been isolated after developing high fever. Officials said they have isolated 14 of his contacts.

