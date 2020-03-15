Coronavirus LIVE updates: Cases rise to 93 in India, 236 Indians evacuated from Italy; Trump tests negative

The leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) on Sunday will hold a summit via video-conferencing on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at 5 pm. “Timely action for a healthier planet. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lead India at the conference, tweeted on Saturday.
In India, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 93 after two more cases were reported on Saturday. The deadly virus has claimed two lives so far. A total of 10 persons who tested positive, including three from Kerala, five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, have recovered and been discharged. As many as 236 Indians, who were stranded in virus-hit Iran, arrived early on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. Another group of Indian students from Italy’s Milan are also expected to return.
On Sturday, the Union Home Ministry classified coronavirus as a “notified disaster”, for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The virus outbreak has affected more than 1,50,000 people around the globe, with more than 5,000 deaths. Italy, which has been declared as the epicentre of the virus, has recorded over 1,400 deaths alone. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the virus. Meanwhile, the wife of Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Highlights
As many as 234 Indians, who were stranded in virus-hit Iran, arrived early on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. Thanking the Iranian authorities, Jaishankar tweeted, "234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities."
All the 234 Indians will be kept under quarantine in Jaisalmer's Indian Army Wellness Centre in Rajasthan. "The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is fully equipped and functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas," said a statement by Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.
(Express Photos by Hamza Khan)
Australia will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for an initial 30 days, he said. Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, the president’s physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement on Saturday. The president decided on Friday to take the test for the virus, which has killed some 5,800 people worldwide, and received the negative result on Saturday evening, Conley wrote in a memo that was released by the White House. The test came days after the president stood next to a Brazilian official who was tested positive for the virus. Read more
"The Prime Minister has advised us not to panic, but perhaps what we need is to panic enough to acknowledge that we live in a country that is notorious for having the most hopelessly inadequate public health services," writes Tavleen Singh. Read more
The Health Ministry on Sunday said that the number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 93, after two more cases were reported on Saturday.
A batch of 211 Indian students have been departed from Italy's Milan in an Air India flight on early Sunday morning. The batch also comprises of seven compassionate cases of coronavirus.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday suspended the travel and registration to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. "In the wake of #COVID19india outbreak, as a preacutionary measure to contain and control spread of the disease, the travel and registration for #SriKartarpurSahib is temporarily suspended from 0000hrs, March 16, 2020, till further orders," tweeted the MHA spokesperson.