Coronavirus LIVE updates: Cases rise to 93 in India, 236 Indians evacuated from Italy; Trump tests negative

The leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) on Sunday will hold a summit via video-conferencing on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at 5 pm. “Timely action for a healthier planet. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lead India at the conference, tweeted on Saturday.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 93 after two more cases were reported on Saturday. The deadly virus has claimed two lives so far. A total of 10 persons who tested positive, including three from Kerala, five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, have recovered and been discharged. As many as 236 Indians, who were stranded in virus-hit Iran, arrived early on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. Another group of Indian students from Italy’s Milan are also expected to return.

On Sturday, the Union Home Ministry classified coronavirus as a “notified disaster”, for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The virus outbreak has affected more than 1,50,000 people around the globe, with more than 5,000 deaths. Italy, which has been declared as the epicentre of the virus, has recorded over 1,400 deaths alone. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the virus. Meanwhile, the wife of Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the coronavirus.