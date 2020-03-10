Coronavirus Live Updates: WHO says threat of pandemic ‘very real’; China’s Xi Jinping visits Wuhan

Coronavirus Live Updates: As the global death toll from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) topped 4,000 and over 1 lakh infections reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday warned that the threat of a pandemic was “very real.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We are not at the mercy of this virus. It would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.”
In India, the number of confirmed cases rose to 47 on Monday, with patients quarantined in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The infection is likely to dampen Holi celebrations as people have been advised to avoid mass gatherings. An IAF aircraft sent to Iran to evacuated stranded Indians — mostly pilgrims and students — is expected to return to the national capital today.
Indian markets ended the session 5.17 per cent lower Monday as Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest-ever fall in absolute terms as global markets witnessed a meltdown in the face of an oil price war and the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
In other news, Union Health Minister Harsh Mander, in an interview to The Indian Express, has detailed the government’s action plan to contain the virus. “Considering a country of our size, we have so far handled the situation to the best of our ability,” he said.
The whole of Italy, which is among the worst-affected European countries, has been put under lockdown till April 3. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte urged all 60 million Italians to stay home and said that only emergency and work-related travel will be allowed. In mainland China, meanwhile, no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province — the epicentre of the outbreak — has been reported for the third straight day.
Highlights
Mongolia on Tuesday barred anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case -- a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow, news agency AFP reported. The government has identified 42 people the patient has met with and another 120 individuals who had close contact with the patient, who works for Badrakh Energy in southern Dornogovi province and is in stable condition. Mongolia has suspended all local travel in Dornogovi province, the commission said.
Japan's government will unveil on Tuesday a second package of steps to cope with fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, with a focus on financial support for small businesses, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday. The government will tap the remainder of this fiscal year's budget reserve, worth some 270 billion yen ($2.62 billion), to finance the package. Aso shrugged off the need to compile a bigger extra budget, saying that the fallout in Japan from the global coronavirus outbreak is not akin to a Lehman Brothers-like crisis. "We need to ascertain the current situation first. At this stage there's no saying" whether the government needs an extra budget, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pays first visit to Wuhan since the coronavirus epidemic. He arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday morning where he is set to inspect epidemic control efforts and visit front line staff such as medical workers, state media reported.
The IAF flight that is bringing back 58 Indian pilgrims from Iran will land today at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. "Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy in Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you Indian Air Force. We appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
US President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come into contact have announced they were self-quarantining after attending a conference with a person who had tested positive for the virus.
"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, referring to the acronym describing the virus
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on coronavirus. 47 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Italy has been put under lockdown. Follow this space to track the latest developments on coronavirus outbreak in China, Japan, South Korea and other places