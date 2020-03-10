Coronavirus Live Updates: WHO says threat of pandemic ‘very real’; China’s Xi Jinping visits Wuhan

Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus is likely to dampen the Holi celebrations across the country today as people have been advised to avoid mass gatherings. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus is likely to dampen the Holi celebrations across the country today as people have been advised to avoid mass gatherings. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus Live Updates: As the global death toll from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) topped 4,000 and over 1 lakh infections reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday warned that the threat of a pandemic was “very real.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We are not at the mercy of this virus. It would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.”

In India, the number of confirmed cases rose to 47 on Monday, with patients quarantined in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The infection is likely to dampen Holi celebrations as people have been advised to avoid mass gatherings. An IAF aircraft sent to Iran to evacuated stranded Indians — mostly pilgrims and students — is expected to return to the national capital today.

Indian markets ended the session 5.17 per cent lower Monday as Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest-ever fall in absolute terms as global markets witnessed a meltdown in the face of an oil price war and the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

In other news, Union Health Minister Harsh Mander, in an interview to The Indian Express, has detailed the government’s action plan to contain the virus. “Considering a country of our size, we have so far handled the situation to the best of our ability,” he said.

The whole of Italy, which is among the worst-affected European countries, has been put under lockdown till April 3. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte urged all 60 million Italians to stay home and said that only emergency and work-related travel will be allowed. In mainland China, meanwhile, no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province — the epicentre of the outbreak — has been reported for the third straight day.