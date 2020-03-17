Coronavirus Latest LIVE Updates: Third death in India reported from Maharashtra, two more cases in Karnataka

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic LIVE Updates: Coronavirus claimed its third life in India Tuesday as a 64-year-old man, who was tested positive in Maharashtra, passed away at Kasturba Hospital. The man had returned from Dubai. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases in the country. Before this, a man in Karnataka and a woman in Delhi had succumbed to the infection. In another development, two more patients were reported from Karnataka on Monday night. There are 114 positive cases in the country, as per the Union Health Ministry
As the number of deaths due to coronavirus topped 7,000, countries across the globe are increasing precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic. The United States, which saw its largest one-day increase in the death toll with 18 casualties on Monday, limited social gatherings to 10 or fewer people. The infection has also prompted Ohio to postpone its presidential nominating election planned for Tuesday, despite a judge’s refusal to endorse the delay. Meanwhile, US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.
China, which is the epicenter of the virus, reported one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad. Hong Kong has also announced that it will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent the spread of the infection. The infection has spread to more than 1.8 lakh people across 145 countries. Canada has also closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents.
Highlights
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia’s Queensland state five days after testing positive for coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday. The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the U.S. magazine’s report said, citing a representative of the actor. Last week, Tom Hanks wrote on Twitter that he and Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers. Both Hanks and Wilson are 63 years old. Read more here
In an attempt to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Odisha Government has made it mandatory for foreign travellers to register their names on return to the state and avail an incentive of Rs 15,000 for registration and home isolation. Anyone who comes to Odisha from abroad has to register himself/herself mandatorily with the toll free number 104 or the online portal. https://covid19.odisha.gov.in, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said on Monday. This should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers. However, advance registration before arrival will be highly preferable, Tripathy said, adding they will be required to be in home quarantine for 14 days.
Cambodia reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, doubling its tally to 24. Of the new cases, 11 were people who had travelled to Malaysia for a religious event at a mosque, a statement from the Ministry of Health said. Two others who had travelled to the same ceremony had tested positive for the virus in Cambodia over the weekend.
UK Athletics has advised its athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympics not to go abroad for training camps due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, The Times has reported. Interim UK Athletics chief executive Nic Coward told athletes and staff on Friday that the recommendation would mean preparations were "compromised" but it had been made considering the global situation, the newspaper said.
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 late last night, taking the number of infected cases to 10 in Karnataka, Health Department officials said on Tuesday. "We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10", Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu tweeted. "Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital". One is a 20-year-old woman who travelled from the UK and another was a 60-year-old "contact" of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who became the countrys first Coronavirus casualty last week, officials said.
With questions being raised on under-testing in India, Nivedita Gupta, senior scientist in charge of viral diseases at the Indian Council for Medical Research, speaks to The Indian Express about why the government has decided not to expand testing criteria beyond symptomatic travelers and contacts of those infected. "Our testing capacity is close to 6,000 tests per day. We have 1.5 lakh test kits and have ordered 1 million. Right now our inclusion criteria is only symptomatic travelers and symptomatic contacts of lab-confirmed infected. Till date, we have not documented community transmission," she says. Read the entire interview here
The Philippine Stock Exchange closed indefinitely on Tuesday while currency and bond trading were suspended, the first market shutdowns worldwide in response to the coronavirus, with authorities citing risks to the safety of traders. The shutdown comes after some bourses around the world closed trading floors or paused trade after withering falls in market value, but it is the first blanket market halt. And while it was done for health reasons, amid a broad lockdown in the Philippines, it raises the prospect other exchanges may follow and has drawn analysts' attention. (Reuters)
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 97, is under self-quarantine as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor’s wife Saira Banu has decided to keep him in complete isolation as she doesn’t want to take any chances with his health. “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” Devdas actor shared on Twitter. Further, Kumar also urged fans to follow health advisories and keep themselves safe.
The Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in North American horse racing's Triple Crown, will be postponed to September from May due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported quoting local media. Only once before was the 'Run for the Roses' postponed and not contested on its traditional first Saturday in May slot when it was delayed a month in 1945 because of World War II.
Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent an "explosion" of coronavirus cases around the world compromising one of the world's most successful outbreak limitation campaigns. Hong Kong detected its first cases as early as January, but thanks to severe social distancing measures and a strong community response has managed to avoid the scale of contagion seen in other countries and territories. It now faced the risk that visitors carrying the virus could spread it in Hong Kong, undoing the city's efforts so far, which have involved significant economic and social sacrifices. Schools, which have been shut since January, were unlikely to resume on April 20 as initially planned, Lam said.
The UN Security Council called off its two remaining meetings for the week on Monday due to the coronavirus crisis. It had earlier cancelled a meeting planned for Tuesday. The council was "still functioning" despite abandoning its remaining sessions for the week, said the Chinese mission, which holds this month's rotating presidency of the body.
