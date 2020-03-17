Coronavirus Latest LIVE Updates: Third death in India reported from Maharashtra, two more cases in Karnataka

A doctor in a protective suit sits outside an isolation ward for COVIND-19 patients at a hospital in Hyderabad. A doctor in a protective suit sits outside an isolation ward for COVIND-19 patients at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic LIVE Updates: Coronavirus claimed its third life in India Tuesday as a 64-year-old man, who was tested positive in Maharashtra, passed away at Kasturba Hospital. The man had returned from Dubai. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases in the country. Before this, a man in Karnataka and a woman in Delhi had succumbed to the infection. In another development, two more patients were reported from Karnataka on Monday night. There are 114 positive cases in the country, as per the Union Health Ministry

As the number of deaths due to coronavirus topped 7,000, countries across the globe are increasing precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic. The United States, which saw its largest one-day increase in the death toll with 18 casualties on Monday, limited social gatherings to 10 or fewer people. The infection has also prompted Ohio to postpone its presidential nominating election planned for Tuesday, despite a judge’s refusal to endorse the delay. Meanwhile, US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

China, which is the epicenter of the virus, reported one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad. Hong Kong has also announced that it will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent the spread of the infection. The infection has spread to more than 1.8 lakh people across 145 countries. Canada has also closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents.