Coronavirus (COVID-19) LIVE updates: China reports no new local cases, cases in India spike to 169

Coronavirus (COVID-19) LIVE Updates: For the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, China — the epicenter of the infection — on Thursday reported no new local cases. It, however, registered 34 cases imported from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission.

With the cases in India rising to 169, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation to talk about steps being taken against the virus. India is also looking at expanding the pool of random testing samples for COVID-19 to include patients with atypical pneumonia, which presents symptoms slightly different from pneumonia.

In the United States, President Donald Trump said the White House was discussing a “substantial” spending bill with Congress that would include immediate cash payments to Americans. “We’re going big,” Trump told reporters. France has pledged a 45 billion euro ($50 billion) aid package. German Chancellor Angela Merkel meanwhile confirmed the 30-day “entry ban” into the EU. Globally, coronavirus has spread to 140 countries, infecting 2.18 lakh and killing over 8,800 people, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. (Follow our full coverage on coronavirus pandemic here)