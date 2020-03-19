Coronavirus (COVID-19) LIVE updates: China reports no new local cases, cases in India spike to 169

Coronavirus (COVID-19) LIVE Updates: For the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, China — the epicenter of the infection — on Thursday reported no new local cases. It, however, registered 34 cases imported from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission.
With the cases in India rising to 169, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation to talk about steps being taken against the virus. India is also looking at expanding the pool of random testing samples for COVID-19 to include patients with atypical pneumonia, which presents symptoms slightly different from pneumonia.
In the United States, President Donald Trump said the White House was discussing a “substantial” spending bill with Congress that would include immediate cash payments to Americans. “We’re going big,” Trump told reporters. France has pledged a 45 billion euro ($50 billion) aid package. German Chancellor Angela Merkel meanwhile confirmed the 30-day “entry ban” into the EU. Globally, coronavirus has spread to 140 countries, infecting 2.18 lakh and killing over 8,800 people, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. (Follow our full coverage on coronavirus pandemic here)
With countries sealing their borders partially or fully across the world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, aviation sector has been hit extremely hard as most airlines globally have drastically curtailed their flight operations. Amid the crisis, IndiGo’s flight operations chief Ashim Mitra has written to the pilots that the economic environment in aviation sector has deteriorated significantly and it has become necessary to initiate some tough decisions over the next few days and weeks.
The number of commuters on suburban trains of the Western Railway (WR) reduced by over 8 lakh on Tuesday, the day Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to people to avoid non-essential travel in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. According to WR, on Tuesday 32.60 lakh passengers travelled on their suburban trains as against 40.75 lakh on Monday (down 8.15 lakhs). "The number of commuters reduced by around 25 per cent," said Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson of WR. (PTI)
Indonesia needs to immediately widen its testing for coronavirus to ensure detection of more infections, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday. "I ask that the number of testing kits and the number of test centres are increased and we get more hospitals involved," he said. On Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation saw its biggest daily jump of 55 infections, for a total of 227 cases
Businesses across India are slowly beginning to feel the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had written to India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal, asking him to assess the impact of coronavirus, particularly on small traders and businesses in the country. The Indian Express team, spread across states, bring you stories of how small businesses from all over the country are battling the challenge. Read our report here
The number of coronavirus cases in Telangana reached 13 with a group of seven Indonesians and a youth, who returned from Scotland, testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. However, one of them has become a cause of worry for the state.
The religious preacher from Indonesia, part of a group of 10, was travelling across Karimnagar for at least three days before he tested positive. While seven others in the group have also since tested positive, it is tracing P-5’s direct and secondary contacts that has become a tedious task. It does not help that the state government is not forthcoming about information related to P-5, or for that matter the three other active cases before him.
Two members of the US House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Diaz-Balart, a Republican, said in a statement he had been self-quarantining in Washington since voting on Friday on the floor of the House of Representatives. He said he had not returned home to South Florida because his wife's pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk. McAdams said in a statement from West Jordan, Utah, that he had developed "mild cold-like" symptoms on Saturday evening after returning from Washington and isolated himself at home on Sunday. He and Diaz-Balart participated in House voting on a coronavirus response bill that went until late on Friday.
In Mumbai slums, with population densities among the highest anywhere in the world, social distancing is an impossibility. Though few have a history of foreign travel, the slums are home to drivers, domestic helps, vegetable vendors, and more, making them extremely vulnerable in case the virus spreads beyond local transmission. Currently, the biggest worry for slum-dwellers, who have all watched hand hygiene videos on WhatsApp in the past week, is access to clean water. Read here
