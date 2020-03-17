Coronavirus pandemic LIVE: Two more test positive in Karnataka, gobal death toll tops 7,000

A doctor in a protective suit sits outside an isolation ward for COVIND-19 patients at a hospital in Hyderabad. A doctor in a protective suit sits outside an isolation ward for COVIND-19 patients at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) LIVE Updates: Two more patients were reported from Karnataka on Monday night, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 116. To contain the spread, India imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting the entry of all passengers from “the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom” and extending compulsory quarantine for passengers from Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Kuwait too. It has also ordered the closure of all educational institutions.

As the number of deaths due to coronavirus topped 7,000, countries across the globe are increasing precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic. The United States, which saw its largest one-day increase in the death toll with 18 casualties on Monday, limited social gatherings to 10 or fewer people. The infection has also prompted Ohio to postpone its presidential nominating election planned for Tuesday, despite a judge’s refusal to endorse the delay. Meanwhile, US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

China, which is the epicenter of the virus, reported one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad. Hong Kong has also announced that it will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent the spread of the infection. The infection has spread to more than 1.8 lakh people across 145 countries. Canada has also closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents.