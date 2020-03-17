Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19
Coronavirus pandemic LIVE: Two more test positive in Karnataka, gobal death toll tops 7,000

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2020 9:15:25 am
Coronavirus (COVID-19) LIVE Updates: Two more patients were reported from Karnataka on Monday night, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 116. To contain the spread, India imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting the entry of all passengers from “the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom” and extending compulsory quarantine for passengers from Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Kuwait too. It has also ordered the closure of all educational institutions.

As the number of deaths due to coronavirus topped 7,000, countries across the globe are increasing precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic. The United States, which saw its largest one-day increase in the death toll with 18 casualties on Monday, limited social gatherings to 10 or fewer people. The infection has also prompted Ohio to postpone its presidential nominating election planned for Tuesday, despite a judge’s refusal to endorse the delay. Meanwhile, US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

China, which is the epicenter of the virus, reported one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad. Hong Kong has also announced that it will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent the spread of the infection. The infection has spread to more than 1.8 lakh people across 145 countries. Canada has also closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:15 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    UN Security Council halts meetings due to coronavirus epidemic

    The UN Security Council called off its two remaining meetings for the week on Monday due to the coronavirus crisis. It had earlier cancelled a meeting planned for Tuesday. The council was "still functioning" despite abandoning its remaining sessions for the week, said the Chinese mission, which holds this month's rotating presidency of the body.

    09:14 (IST)17 Mar 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on coronavirus pandemic. Follow this space to track the latest developments from across the globe as countries tackle this health challenge

    The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first began in late December, said it will require all overseas returnees to the city to be centrally quarantined for 14 days at their own cost from Tuesday.

    In South Korea, among the worst-affected countries in the world, reported 84 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 8,320. This marks the third day in a row that the daily increase in new cases was below 100, compared with a Feb. 29 peak of 909.

    Meanwhile, cruise ships have been left stranded in the Caribbean, South America and Europe, with local governments denying permission to disembark as more cases of infected passengers have come to light. Two cruise ships have been turned away from several Caribbean ports, and at least one by Spain, after passengers fell ill with COVID-19. Two other vessels have rerouted to Miami after they were turned away from their home port in Puerto Rico even with no reports of infections. Authorities in Chile and Brazil, meanwhile, have also placed smaller ships on quarantine after reports of positive coronavirus tests. The Cruise Lines Association says that about 40 ships and 90,000 passengers were at sea when President Donald Trump announced a travel ban last week that affects the arrival of many foreigners into the US.

