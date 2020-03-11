Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Jaipur man tests positive, cases in India rise to 62

oronavirus outbreak Live Updates, Coronavirus in India Latest Updates: On Tuesday, the state health authorities reported 14 new novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases on Tuesday — eight in Kerala, three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 11, 2020 10:59:49 am
A medic official uses thermal screeing device on a passenger in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at an airport in Dibrugarh (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates:  A 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, tested positive for coronavirus taking the number cases to 62. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the man has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and an intense contact tracing was underway. “We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that,” he said.

On Tuesday, the state health authorities reported 14 new novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases on Tuesday — eight in Kerala, three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra. While the Union Health Ministry said a total of 50 cases had been detected so far (including three who were discharged in Kerala last month), the state reports put the figure at 61.

More than 1,400 contacts of those who have tested so far have been put under surveillance. A total of 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.

As alarming clusters of the novel coronavirus swell worldwide, China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad. According to the National Health Commission, Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, up from 19 new cases a day earlier, raising the confirmed cases in mainland China to  80,778. The death toll, meanwhile, reached 3,158, up by 22 from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 4,000 and over 1 lakh infections have been reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, warning that the threat of a pandemic was “very real”.

Live Blog

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak in China, Japan, South Korea and other places including India

Highlights

    10:27 (IST)11 Mar 2020
    Donald Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House physician. “I don’t think it’s a big deal. I would do it. I don’t feel that any reason… I feel extremely good. I feel very good,” Trump told reporters at the US Capitol, following a meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response.

    This comes a day after Trump was traveling with Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who announced that he would self-quarantine because he had come in contact at a political conference with an attendee who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

    10:15 (IST)11 Mar 2020
    Another man in Jaipur tests positive for Coronavirus, intense contact tracing underway

    Another man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the man has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and an intense contact tracing was underway. "We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that," he said.

    "The man came to the hospital on Monday with symptoms of the virus. After the first test, his wife and son too have been kept in isolation at the hospital. The two, however, do not have coronavirus affliction symptoms," Singh said. A total of 235 people who came in contact with the octogenarian and his family have already been traced and are being monitored, he said.

    novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Pune coronavirus cases, Pune couple, pune positive case, pune news, indian express news A disposable N95 mask (respirator) is a safety device that covers the nose and mouth and helps protect the wearer from breathing in some hazardous substances. (Representational Image)

    Among the new cases reported in India on Tuesday, officials in Kerala said six new cases are primary contacts of the Italy-returned couple and their son who tested positive on Sunday; the other two are parents of a 3-year-old boy who tested positive on Monday — they had also returned from Italy.

    In Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said four persons had tested positive in the state so far — a 46-year-old software engineer who tested positive on Monday, over a week after he returned from the US via Dubai; his wife and daughter; and a 50-year-old man who returned from the US via London.

    In Maharashtra, a day after district officials said a couple, who had returned from Dubai earlier this month, tested positive in Pune, three other cases were reported on Tuesday: their daughter, the driver of the taxi they travelled in from Mumbai to Pune, and a co-passenger.

    An advisory has been issued asking passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers to facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period.

    The cabinet secretary held a high-level meeting to review the status, action, preparedness and management of COVID-19 cases in the country.

    In another development, a total of 58 Indians were brought back home from coronavirus-hit Iran in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday. The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran from Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on Monday evening. It also brought swab samples of 529 Indians to carry out laboratory tests and check whether they carry coronavirus infection.

    About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days. China’s Xi Jinping also made his first visit to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, after the spread of the infection in mainland China has sharply slowed in the past week. Elsewhere, Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown today after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

