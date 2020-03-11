Coronavirus LIVE updates: Jaipur man tests positive, cases in India rise to 62

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: A 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, tested positive for coronavirus taking the number cases to 62. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the man has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and an intense contact tracing was underway. “We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that,” he said.
On Tuesday, the state health authorities reported 14 new novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases on Tuesday — eight in Kerala, three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra. While the Union Health Ministry said a total of 50 cases had been detected so far (including three who were discharged in Kerala last month), the state reports put the figure at 61.
More than 1,400 contacts of those who have tested so far have been put under surveillance. A total of 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.
As alarming clusters of the novel coronavirus swell worldwide, China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad. According to the National Health Commission, Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, up from 19 new cases a day earlier, raising the confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,778. The death toll, meanwhile, reached 3,158, up by 22 from the previous day.
Meanwhile, the global death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 4,000 and over 1 lakh infections have been reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, warning that the threat of a pandemic was “very real”.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House physician. “I don’t think it’s a big deal. I would do it. I don’t feel that any reason… I feel extremely good. I feel very good,” Trump told reporters at the US Capitol, following a meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response.
This comes a day after Trump was traveling with Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who announced that he would self-quarantine because he had come in contact at a political conference with an attendee who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Another man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the man has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and an intense contact tracing was underway. "We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that," he said.
"The man came to the hospital on Monday with symptoms of the virus. After the first test, his wife and son too have been kept in isolation at the hospital. The two, however, do not have coronavirus affliction symptoms," Singh said. A total of 235 people who came in contact with the octogenarian and his family have already been traced and are being monitored, he said.