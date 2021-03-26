Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Delhi-Ghazipur border blocked by protesting farmers

Protesting farmers block the Delhi-Ghazipur border. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers’ unions, have called for a nationwide strike in protest against the three recently passed farm laws. The strike, which began at 6 am, will extend until 6 pm, the union said.

The protest is being observed on March 26 to mark four months since the farmers’ agitation first began in November. “The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,” farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said.

In view of today’s Bharat Bandh, farmers have blocked the Delhi-Ghazipur border; the traffic police have cautioned travellers to avoid the route. Protesters in Ambala have blocked the GT road and the railway track near Shahpur.

During the strike, all business establishments will remain closed and no road and rail traffic will be allowed to ply, the farmers’ unions announced.

This is the second nationwide strike announced by farmers. The first Bharat Bandh took place on December 8, during which establishments shut down in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Assam.