Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Delhi-Ghazipur border blocked by protesting farmers

Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers’ unions, have called for a nationwide strike in protest against the three recently passed farm laws. The strike, which began at 6 am, will extend until 6 pm, the union said.
The protest is being observed on March 26 to mark four months since the farmers’ agitation first began in November. “The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,” farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said.
In view of today’s Bharat Bandh, farmers have blocked the Delhi-Ghazipur border; the traffic police have cautioned travellers to avoid the route. Protesters in Ambala have blocked the GT road and the railway track near Shahpur.
During the strike, all business establishments will remain closed and no road and rail traffic will be allowed to ply, the farmers’ unions announced.
This is the second nationwide strike announced by farmers. The first Bharat Bandh took place on December 8, during which establishments shut down in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Assam.
Rahul Gandhi has extended support for the Bharat Bandh. "The history of India is a witness that Satyagraha itself ends atrocities, injustice, and arrogance. May the movement be in the interest of the country and be peaceful," he said on Twitter.
A group of protesters is seen dancing and singing at the Delhi-Ghazpur border, now blocked by farmers in view of the strike.
The departure of the Shatabdi Express has been halted at the Chandigarh railway station due to protesting farmers sitting at the rail route that connects Chandigarh and Ambala.
Haryana farmers block the Delhi-Hisar national highway near Meham of Rohtak district. Several other roads have been blocked. Farmers are sitting on railway tracks as well.
The Delhi traffic police have sent an alert to the travelers, asking them to avoid the Delhi-Ghazipur highway blocked by the protesting farmers.
The protesters have gathered at the Delhi-Ghazipur border to block the roads.