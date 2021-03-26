scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Delhi-Ghazipur border blocked by protesting farmers

Bharat Bandh Live Updates: During the strike, all business establishments will remain closed and no road and rail traffic will be allowed to ply, the farmers' unions announced.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 26, 2021 9:14:50 am
Bharat Bandh todya live updatesProtesting farmers block the Delhi-Ghazipur border. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers’ unions, have called for a nationwide strike in protest against the three recently passed farm laws. The strike, which began at 6 am, will extend until 6 pm, the union said.

The protest is being observed on March 26 to mark four months since the farmers’ agitation first began in November. “The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,” farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said.

In view of today’s Bharat Bandh, farmers have blocked the Delhi-Ghazipur border; the traffic police have cautioned travellers to avoid the route. Protesters in Ambala have blocked the GT road and the railway track near Shahpur.

During the strike, all business establishments will remain closed and no road and rail traffic will be allowed to ply, the farmers’ unions announced.

This is the second nationwide strike announced by farmers. The first Bharat Bandh took place on December 8, during which establishments shut down in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

Live Blog

09:14 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Rahul Gandhi extends support for the strike

Rahul Gandhi has extended support for the Bharat Bandh. "The history of India is a witness that Satyagraha itself ends atrocities, injustice, and arrogance. May the movement be in the interest of the country and be peaceful," he said on Twitter. 

09:03 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Group of protesters dance at Ghazipur border

A group of protesters is seen dancing and singing at the Delhi-Ghazpur border, now blocked by farmers in view of the strike.

08:55 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Shatabdi Express departure halted from Chandigarh

The departure of the Shatabdi Express has been halted at the Chandigarh railway station due to protesting farmers sitting at the rail route that connects Chandigarh and Ambala. 

08:39 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Haryana farmers block Delhi-Hisar national highway

Haryana farmers block the Delhi-Hisar national highway near Meham of Rohtak district. Several other roads have been blocked. Farmers are sitting on railway tracks as well.

08:34 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Delhi traffic police alerts travelers

The Delhi traffic police have sent an alert to the travelers, asking them to avoid the Delhi-Ghazipur highway blocked by the protesting farmers. 

08:18 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Protesters block the Ghazipur border

The protesters have gathered at the Delhi-Ghazipur border to block the roads. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers’ unions, which has given a call for Bharat Bandh or a countrywide strike on March 26, has appealed to people to make it a success. The strike, in protest against the three contentious farm laws enacted recently, will be observed the entire day tomorrow, from 6 am till 6pm.

Thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and several other states have been staging a sit-in along Delhi borders — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — demanding repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue. The protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle MSP and corporatise farming.

The farmers’ unions have held over 10 rounds of talks with the Centre to resolve the stalemate but to no avail.

This is the second nation-wide strike announced by the farmers. The first ‘bandh’ took place on December 8 which was witnessed in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Assam. It received support from several trade unions, various other organisations as well as 24 opposition parties, including the Congress and the NCP.

No road or rail traffic movement

During the strike, from 6 am to 6 pm, all business establishments will be closed and no road and rail traffic will be allowed to ply, the farmers’ unions announced.

On March 28, during ‘Holika Dahan’, copies of the farm laws will be burnt by the farmers, the union leaders said.

Support pours in

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh tweeted in support of the protesting farmers. “We support the call for Bharat Bandh on 26th March against the three Anti-Farmers Bill,” Singh said.

CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh also extended their support for the countrywide strike.

