Zakir Hussain and TM Krishna come together to discuss ‘The Unifying Force of Music’

For some of us, the idea of “Gandhian engineering” might come as a bit of an oddity. But noted scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, former director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and a national research Professor, believes that there are two principles that connect to this concept. One, that there is enough for everyone’s needs but not for everyone’s greed. Secondly, the benefits of science must reach all. “Here is the idea of affordable excellence, a paradox,” he says. But, all one has to do is consider a seemingly simple invention such as the Jaipur foot. Priced at just around $28, it gives a disabled person the opportunity to not just walk, but even run. “This is Gandhian engineering, that despite income inequality there is access equality, and not just access to life but also dignity,” he says.

Mashelkar was a speaker at the first session of the ‘Anil Dharker Literature Live! Independence Lectures’ organised by Literature Live! on August 14. He was in conversation with Dr Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director of the Science Gallery, Bengaluru. In the course of their conversation, Mashelkar spoke about his humble beginnings to how he became known as “Patentkar” for his keenness in reducing patent illiteracy.

This is the eighth edition of the annual lecture series by arts and culture festival Literature Live!, which was founded by the late Anil Dharker in 2010. Dharker, a noted journalist and writer, passed away earlier this year.

“This year we thought we should talk about art and science and how they both transcend barriers. The focus of these lectures has always been culture and freedom because of the Independence Day peg,” says Amy Fernandes, the festival’s director.

Since the pandemic began, the series shifted its focus from lectures to conversations, keeping in mind the interest of audiences who tune in virtually. The second session is set to take place on August 15 at 6 pm. It will feature a conversation between two artistes who “are the best of both worlds”, as Fernandes puts it—tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and Carnatic musician and author TM Krishna on ‘The Unifying Force Of Music’.