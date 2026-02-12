Zaheer Khan says he had to ‘officially’ meet Sagarika Ghatge’s parents: ‘We ended up sitting and chatting for…’

"My father and mother are very progressive," said Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan Sagarika GhatgeZaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge (Photo: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram)
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s adorable love story followed a conventional path, with the former cricketer meeting the actor’s parents. Interestingly, while the meeting was supposed to last only 10-15 minutes, it stretched to 2 hours. “My father and mother are very progressive,” Sagarika said in a conversation with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Basra on their show ‘Who’s The Boss?’. “Progressive yet traditional and follows protocols. I had to officially go, meet him,” chipped in Zaheer, 47, as he recalled how they were supposed to make it official at Yavraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding in 2016.

“Yuvi’s wedding was the time when we decided to make it official. Unlike what she kept saying, the meeting was relaxed and casual. It was a 10-15-minute planned meeting. We ended up sitting and chatting for two hours,” recalled Zaheer, who is fondly called Zak by his friends and former colleagues.

Sagarika added, “Everybody is a Zaheer Khan fan.” Zaheer expressed, “I can easily have a conversation with everyone. If you put your viewpoint across, then the conversation is always interesting.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sagarika Z Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge)

Whether it is a partner meeting parents, families meeting families, or two worlds cautiously stepping into each other, the length of such interactions often reveals something deeper than approval. It reveals emotional comfort. According to psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh, when people feel seen rather than assessed, conversations flow. “When they feel respected rather than judged, defences soften. Many families assume that such meetings are about ticking boxes, following protocol, or making impressions. Psychologically, however, the real work happening beneath the surface is much quieter. Everyone is unconsciously asking the same questions. Is this person safe? Can I speak freely here? Will I be heard without being corrected or diminished?”

When a meeting flows effortlessly, it suggests that these unspoken questions are being answered gently, as Delnna reflects.

In a time where relationships are often rushed, performative, or heavily scrutinised, moments of genuine connection stand out. Not because they are dramatic, but because they are real. “When conversations stretch beyond schedules, it usually means something important is unfolding quietly. Understanding. Ease. Mutual respect,” said Delnna.

What makes such interactions work is not perfection, rehearsed politeness, or shared status. “It is presence. People who can listen without interrupting, share viewpoints without dominating, and stay curious rather than defensive create emotional ease. This is why some conversations feel light even when they touch serious topics,” shared Delnna.

family Here’s why it matters (Photo: Freepik)

Delnna noted that relaxed early interactions reduce anxiety, performance pressure, and fear of rejection. This allows couples to enter into marriages or long-term commitments without carrying the weight of constant approval-seeking. “Another important element at play is conversational maturity. People who can articulate their thoughts without needing agreement create engaging dialogue. They allow differences to exist without turning them into conflicts. This is why conversations become interesting rather than exhausting,” said Delnna.

Story continues below this ad

For couples navigating family introductions, a few grounded practices can make a real difference:

*Approach meetings with curiosity, not strategy
*Speak honestly without oversharing or impressing
*Listen more than you speak
*Stay present instead of mentally scanning reactions

