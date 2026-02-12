Zaheer Khan says he had to ‘officially’ meet Sagarika Ghatge’s parents: ‘We ended up sitting and chatting for…’

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s adorable love story followed a conventional path, with the former cricketer meeting the actor’s parents. Interestingly, while the meeting was supposed to last only 10-15 minutes, it stretched to 2 hours. “My father and mother are very progressive,” Sagarika said in a conversation with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Basra on their show ‘Who’s The Boss?’. “Progressive yet traditional and follows protocols. I had to officially go, meet him,” chipped in Zaheer, 47, as he recalled how they were supposed to make it official at Yavraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding in 2016.

“Yuvi’s wedding was the time when we decided to make it official. Unlike what she kept saying, the meeting was relaxed and casual. It was a 10-15-minute planned meeting. We ended up sitting and chatting for two hours,” recalled Zaheer, who is fondly called Zak by his friends and former colleagues.