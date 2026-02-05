Yuvraj Singh admits he was hesitant to change his children’s nappies, feed them milk; wife Hazel Keech encouraged him: ‘Should have done these things with my parents’

Yuvraj Singh acknowledged the role of his wife, Hazel Keech, in making his bond with their children stronger early on. Talking about his “great” relationship with his children — aged 4 and 2 respectively — the former cricketer said on Serving it Up with Sania, “My relationship is great. I give credit to my wife, Hazel, for that. When they were born, I was hesitant to change their nappies or feed them milk. And she encouraged me to do that. That if you do this, your bond with your kids…it’s going to grow much more stronger.”

Further admitting that he underestimated how early caregiving activities create lifelong bonds, the 44-year-old added: “I feel that kids don’t know anything. What do they know…at 1, 2, 3? But she was right. My kids, even if they don’t see me for like a month, I speak to them every day. They miss me, I miss them. And there are times when you feel that when your parents were not there…When I take my kids to a theme park or a picnic, I feel I should have done these things with my parents. But they didn’t know that time. We know better. So, why shouldn’t we do that with our kids?”