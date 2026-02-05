Yuvraj Singh admits he was hesitant to change his children’s nappies, feed them milk; wife Hazel Keech encouraged him: ‘Should have done these things with my parents’

"I feel that kids don't know anything. What do they know...at 1, 2, 3? But she was right," the cricketer added

Yuvraj Singh Hazel KeechYuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech with their son Orion (Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)
Yuvraj Singh acknowledged the role of his wife, Hazel Keech, in making his bond with their children stronger early on. Talking about his “great” relationship with his children — aged 4 and 2 respectively — the former cricketer said on Serving it Up with Sania, “My relationship is great. I give credit to my wife, Hazel, for that. When they were born, I was hesitant to change their nappies or feed them milk. And she encouraged me to do that. That if you do this, your bond with your kids…it’s going to grow much more stronger.”

Further admitting that he underestimated how early caregiving activities create lifelong bonds, the 44-year-old added: “I feel that kids don’t know anything. What do they know…at 1, 2, 3? But she was right. My kids, even if they don’t see me for like a month, I speak to them every day. They miss me, I miss them. And there are times when you feel that when your parents were not there…When I take my kids to a theme park or a picnic, I feel I should have done these things with my parents. But they didn’t know that time. We know better. So, why shouldn’t we do that with our kids?”

Does early care really create stronger bonds?

Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and life coach, noted that when Yuvraj Singh spoke about his initial hesitation to change diapers or feed his newborns, he unknowingly touched on a deeply universal truth about parenting, masculinity, and emotional bonding.

“What sounds like a small, everyday act is actually one of the most powerful psychological bridges between a parent and a child. Many fathers grow up believing that bonding begins when children can talk, play, or understand. But from a psychological and emotional lens, bonding begins much earlier. It begins at the stage where care is physical, repetitive, and deeply unglamorous. Feeding, changing, holding, soothing. These acts wire safety into a child’s nervous system and presence into a parent’s heart,” said Delnna.

baby father Here’s what you should consider about early caregiving (Photo: AI-generated)

Delnna also shared that hesitation is common, especially among men. “Not because of lack of love, but because of conditioning. For generations, caregiving was positioned as a maternal role, while fathers were assigned responsibility through provision, discipline, or distance. What this model misses is that emotional intimacy is not automatic. It is built through proximity, consistency, and touch,” said Delnna.

Encouragement from a partner plays a crucial role here. “When a mother invites a father into caregiving instead of gatekeeping it, she is not just sharing workload. She is shaping the child’s emotional future. Early involvement teaches fathers something profound. That connection is not about competence. It is about presence,” said Delnna.

Children may not consciously remember who changed their diapers or fed them milk. “But the body remembers. The nervous system remembers who showed up. This is why children can feel deeply attached even when a parent is physically absent for periods of time.”

According to Delnna, daily voice, emotional availability, and early care create an internal sense of security that does not disappear with distance.

“There is also an important layer of intergenerational healing here. Many adults realise, only after becoming parents, what they missed as children. Picnics, play, unhurried time, shared laughter. This realisation is not about blaming previous generations. It is about awareness. Parents earlier did the best they knew. Today, we know better. And knowing better creates responsibility.”

From a therapeutic perspective, Delnna expressed that fathers who actively care for their children early on often report something unexpected. “They feel softer, more grounded, more emotionally regulated. Caregiving lowers emotional armour. It teaches patience. It expands empathy. It allows men to experience love without performance or achievement.”

Also Read | As Gautami Kapoor recalls having ‘sleepless nights’ following trolling over a comment about daughter, expert explains how it can affect families

Strong parent-child relationships are not built through grand gestures. “They are built through ordinary moments repeated consistently. Theme parks matter. Picnics matter. But what matters most is emotional attunement. Being present when a child seeks connection, comfort, or joy,” Delnna said.

For parents navigating this phase, here’s what helps

*Bonding is built through doing, not waiting. You do not need confidence to start. Confidence comes after involvement.
*Caregiving is not instinctive for anyone. It is learned through repetition.
*Children do not need perfection. They need emotional availability.
*Distance does not weaken bonds when the connection is consistent.
*Healing your own childhood often begins by parenting differently.

