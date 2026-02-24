Yuvraj Singh opens up about early childhood, father Yograj’s strict parenting: ‘He was always a coach’

Yuvraj Singh recently reflected on his childhood and relationship with his father, Yograj Singh, in a conversation with Sania Mirza, sharing that once he took up the role of a cricket coach, he stopped being a father to him. “When I was a kid, he was a father, right? But when he started coaching me, he was never a father after that. He was always a coach. And that’s probably the saddest part.”

Reasoning why it may have happened, the former cricketer said: “But also, you know what your parents learn, they are going to give you that…we have to learn from that…and be better for your kids, right? So, I felt he knew what he knew at that time. So, pretty much, I would say that…I think that’s a very thin line as a parent.”