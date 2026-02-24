Yuvraj Singh opens up about early childhood, father Yograj’s strict parenting: ‘He was always a coach’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Yuvraj Singh recently reflected on his childhood and relationship with his father, Yograj Singh, in a conversation with Sania Mirza, sharing that once he took up the role of a cricket coach, he stopped being a father to him. “When I was a kid, he was a father, right? But when he started coaching me, he was never a father after that. He was always a coach. And that’s probably the saddest part.”
Reasoning why it may have happened, the former cricketer said: “But also, you know what your parents learn, they are going to give you that…we have to learn from that…and be better for your kids, right? So, I felt he knew what he knew at that time. So, pretty much, I would say that…I think that’s a very thin line as a parent.”
Here’s an insight into this form of parenting and how it affects the child.
There is a very thin line between guiding a child and shaping them solely for success. “Many parents, especially those who have faced hardship, believe discipline is love. They believe pushing harder is protection. They believe that preparing a child for the world requires toughness more than tenderness,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.
According to Delnna, such children often become achievers. They are disciplined, resilient, and capable of handling pressure. But beneath that competence can lie fear of failure, difficulty expressing vulnerability, and a lifelong search for approval.
Stressing that this is not about blaming strict parents, Delnna continued: “Most parents give what they themselves were given. If they grew up in environments where affection was scarce but expectations were high, they unconsciously replicate that formula. It feels normal. It feels effective. And sometimes, it works in measurable ways. It produces medals, trophies, financial success. But it can also produce emotional distance.”
Parents can consciously maintain this balance through simple but powerful shifts:
*Separate behaviour from identity. Correct the action, never label the child.
*Create performance-free spaces. Spend time together where achievement is irrelevant.
*Express unconditional love verbally and consistently. Children must hear it, not assume it.
*Allow emotional expression. Teach strength with sensitivity, not suppression.
For adults who grew up with strict, achievement-focused parenting, there is another layer of growth. “It involves recognising that your worth was never meant to depend solely on output. You are allowed to succeed without anxiety. You are allowed to rest without guilt. You are allowed to be loved without earning it,” said Delnna.
The most powerful part of Yuvraj’s reflection was not the sadness. It was the maturity. He acknowledged that parents give what they know. And he spoke of learning from that to be better for his own children. “That is how generational change happens. Not through rebellion. But through reflection,” said Delnna.
