Yuvraj Singh opens up about early childhood, father Yograj’s strict parenting: ‘He was always a coach’

So, pretty much, I would say that...I think that's a very thin line as a parent...Yuvraj Singh said

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Yograj SinghYuvraj Singh with Yograj Singh (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Make us preferred source on Google

Yuvraj Singh recently reflected on his childhood and relationship with his father, Yograj Singh, in a conversation with Sania Mirza, sharing that once he took up the role of a cricket coach, he stopped being a father to him. “When I was a kid, he was a father, right? But when he started coaching me, he was never a father after that. He was always a coach. And that’s probably the saddest part.”

Reasoning why it may have happened, the former cricketer said: “But also, you know what your parents learn, they are going to give you that…we have to learn from that…and be better for your kids, right? So, I felt he knew what he knew at that time. So, pretty much, I would say that…I think that’s a very thin line as a parent.”

family Strict parenting does impact relationships (Photo: Freepik)

Here’s an insight into this form of parenting and how it affects the child.

There is a very thin line between guiding a child and shaping them solely for success. “Many parents, especially those who have faced hardship, believe discipline is love. They believe pushing harder is protection. They believe that preparing a child for the world requires toughness more than tenderness,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

According to Delnna, such children often become achievers. They are disciplined, resilient, and capable of handling pressure. But beneath that competence can lie fear of failure, difficulty expressing vulnerability, and a lifelong search for approval.

Stressing that this is not about blaming strict parents, Delnna continued: “Most parents give what they themselves were given. If they grew up in environments where affection was scarce but expectations were high, they unconsciously replicate that formula. It feels normal. It feels effective. And sometimes, it works in measurable ways. It produces medals, trophies, financial success. But it can also produce emotional distance.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @servingitupwithsania

 

Parents can consciously maintain this balance through simple but powerful shifts:

Story continues below this ad

*Separate behaviour from identity. Correct the action, never label the child.
*Create performance-free spaces. Spend time together where achievement is irrelevant.
*Express unconditional love verbally and consistently. Children must hear it, not assume it.
*Allow emotional expression. Teach strength with sensitivity, not suppression.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh admits he was hesitant to change his children’s nappies, feed them milk; wife Hazel Keech encouraged him: ‘Should have done these things with my parents’

For adults who grew up with strict, achievement-focused parenting, there is another layer of growth. “It involves recognising that your worth was never meant to depend solely on output. You are allowed to succeed without anxiety. You are allowed to rest without guilt. You are allowed to be loved without earning it,” said Delnna.

The most powerful part of Yuvraj’s reflection was not the sadness. It was the maturity. He acknowledged that parents give what they know. And he spoke of learning from that to be better for his own children. “That is how generational change happens. Not through rebellion. But through reflection,” said Delnna.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
International Women’s Day 2026: Date, Theme, History and Why the World Celebrates It on March 8
International Women’s Day 2026 Date
The 58-minute revolution: A day tripper’s guide to Meerut
train, Meerut
Advertisement
PHOTOS
alia at met gala
Met Monday: Decoding the most anticipated dress code of 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Chepauk after South Africa debacle
Varun Chakaravarthy India T20 World Cup
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments