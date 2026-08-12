This fascinating plant changes its flower colour from purple to white in just 3 days

The intriguingly named ‘Yesterday Today and Tomorrow’ plant is one of the most fascinating ornamental shrubs you can grow. Known for its ability to change flower colours over a span of days, this plant is both a visual delight and a conversation starter in any garden.

The name comes from the plant’s unique blooming cycle. Its flowers open as deep purple or violet on the first day (yesterday), fade to lavender on the second day (today), and finally turn white by the third day (tomorrow). Often, all three shades appear on the plant simultaneously, creating a multicoloured display.

Appearance and fragrance

Belonging to the nightshade family, the plant is an evergreen shrub that can grow between 3 and 8 feet tall. It has glossy, dark green leaves that beautifully contrast with its delicate blooms. Beyond its visual appeal, the flowers are lightly fragrant, especially during the evening, adding a sensory charm to gardens and balconies.