This fascinating plant changes its flower colour from purple to white in just 3 days

A magical flowering plant that changes colours, and steals the spotlight in any garden

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 12, 2026 12:30 PM IST
yesterday, tomorrow and today plant'Yesterday, Tomorrow and Today' plant (Photo: Wikipedia)
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The intriguingly named ‘Yesterday Today and Tomorrow’ plant is one of the most fascinating ornamental shrubs you can grow. Known for its ability to change flower colours over a span of days, this plant is both a visual delight and a conversation starter in any garden.

The name comes from the plant’s unique blooming cycle. Its flowers open as deep purple or violet on the first day (yesterday), fade to lavender on the second day (today), and finally turn white by the third day (tomorrow). Often, all three shades appear on the plant simultaneously, creating a multicoloured display.

Appearance and fragrance

Belonging to the nightshade family, the plant is an evergreen shrub that can grow between 3 and 8 feet tall. It has glossy, dark green leaves that beautifully contrast with its delicate blooms. Beyond its visual appeal, the flowers are lightly fragrant, especially during the evening, adding a sensory charm to gardens and balconies.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

Ideal growing conditions

The Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow plant thrives in warm, humid climates, making it well-suited for many parts of India.

  • Light: Prefers partial shade to filtered sunlight. Too much harsh sun can damage the flowers.
  • Soil: Well-draining, slightly acidic soil works best.
  • Watering: Keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged.
  • Temperature: Grows well in moderate to warm temperatures and should be protected from frost.

It can be grown in garden beds or large pots, making it a versatile choice for both spacious homes and urban balconies.

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow plant Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow plant (Photo: Wikipedia)

Care and maintenance

Caring for this plant is relatively simple if you follow a few basics:

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  •  Pruning: Light pruning after flowering helps maintain shape and encourages new growth.
  • Fertilisation: Use a balanced fertiliser during the growing season for healthy blooms.
  • Pest control: Keep an eye out for common pests like aphids and spider mites, especially in humid conditions.Regular care ensures that the plant continues to bloom profusely and maintain its colour transitions.

Is it safe?

While beautiful, it’s important to note that all parts of the plant are toxic if ingested. It should be kept out of reach of pets and small children. Handling it with care and washing hands afterwards is always a good practice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

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