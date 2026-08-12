This fascinating plant changes its flower colour from purple to white in just 3 days

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The intriguingly named ‘Yesterday Today and Tomorrow’ plant is one of the most fascinating ornamental shrubs you can grow. Known for its ability to change flower colours over a span of days, this plant is both a visual delight and a conversation starter in any garden.
The name comes from the plant’s unique blooming cycle. Its flowers open as deep purple or violet on the first day (yesterday), fade to lavender on the second day (today), and finally turn white by the third day (tomorrow). Often, all three shades appear on the plant simultaneously, creating a multicoloured display.
Belonging to the nightshade family, the plant is an evergreen shrub that can grow between 3 and 8 feet tall. It has glossy, dark green leaves that beautifully contrast with its delicate blooms. Beyond its visual appeal, the flowers are lightly fragrant, especially during the evening, adding a sensory charm to gardens and balconies.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow plant thrives in warm, humid climates, making it well-suited for many parts of India.
It can be grown in garden beds or large pots, making it a versatile choice for both spacious homes and urban balconies.
Caring for this plant is relatively simple if you follow a few basics:
While beautiful, it’s important to note that all parts of the plant are toxic if ingested. It should be kept out of reach of pets and small children. Handling it with care and washing hands afterwards is always a good practice.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.