‘Ye ohda, shauhrat, pyar — apne aap nahi mila hai’: When Priyanka Chopra said she achieved stardom by standing on many shoulders; how to practice humility

It’s not often that celebrities strip away the glitter and speak with raw honesty. But when Priyanka Chopra entered an interview room one weary morning—running on four cups of coffee and no sleep—she offered a perspective not commonly found in successful people.

“Main koshish karti hoon ki jo main hoon, usi tarah se main room ko enter karoon. Main kal soyi hi nahin. Raat ko chaar coffee pee chuki hoon. Lekin mera kaam hai tumse ye interview karna. Aur main tumhein 100% doongi kyunki ye tumhara mauka hai. Kyunki main tired hoon, I wouldn’t take that away from you.” (Translation: I try to enter the room, as per my feelings. Man, I didn’t even sleep last night. I’ve already had four coffees. But my job is to do this interview with you. And I will give you 100%, because this is your chance. Just because I’m tired, I wouldn’t take that away from you.)