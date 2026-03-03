‘Ye ohda, shauhrat, pyar — apne aap nahi mila hai’: When Priyanka Chopra said she achieved stardom by standing on many shoulders; how to practice humility

"I'm not a doctor, I'm not a rocket scientist, I'm not an astrophysicist, I'm not saving lives," said Priyanka Chopra. In the actor's confession—both her humour and her humility—lies a lesson for all of us.

Priyanka Chopra opens up in a candid interview about fame, fatigue, and humility
It’s not often that celebrities strip away the glitter and speak with raw honesty. But when Priyanka Chopra entered an interview room one weary morning—running on four cups of coffee and no sleep—she offered a perspective not commonly found in successful people.

Main koshish karti hoon ki jo main hoon, usi tarah se main room ko enter karoon. Main kal soyi hi nahin. Raat ko chaar coffee pee chuki hoon. Lekin mera kaam hai tumse ye interview karna. Aur main tumhein 100% doongi kyunki ye tumhara mauka hai. Kyunki main tired hoon, I wouldn’t take that away from you.” (Translation: I try to enter the room, as per my feelings. Man, I didn’t even sleep last night. I’ve already had four coffees. But my job is to do this interview with you. And I will give you 100%, because this is your chance. Just because I’m tired, I wouldn’t take that away from you.)

Despite her exhaustion, Priyanka reminded us that kindness, respect, and humility aren’t dependent on how energised we feel, but on how deeply we value others. It’s a choice to show up, not just for ourselves but for the people whose lives we touch in seemingly ordinary moments.

She continued with unflinching self-awareness: “I’m not a doctor, I’m not a rocket scientist, I’m not an astrophysicist, I’m not saving lives. Humko bahut credit diya jaata hai, actors ko. Hum sirf acting karte hain. Kisi aur ke shabd bhi bolte hain… Jo bhi mila hai—ye ohda, ye shauhrat, ye pyaar—woh akele apne aap nahin mila hai. Bahut logon ke shoulders pe khade hok mila.” (Translation: We actors are given a lot of credit. We just act. We even speak someone else’s words. Someone tells us, ‘stand here and act’. Whatever we’ve received—this success, this fame, this love—it hasn’t come to us alone. It has come standing on many people’s shoulders. So it’s very important to remember that.)

In those few sentences, Priyanka pulled down the curtains on stardom. She acknowledged the credit imbalance in her industry and reminded us that success is never solo. It rests quietly on the shoulders of teams, mentors, family, and silent supporters—those whose names may never flash in the credits.

But humility like this isn’t accidental—it’s a cultivated habit.

How to practise humility

Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, Consultant Psychiatrist at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, emphasises that “humility is a journey, not a destination.” He offers steps to build this often-overlooked but essential quality:

  • Practice active listening: Stop waiting for your turn to speak. Be fully present when someone else is talking.
  • Show empathy: Try walking in someone else’s emotional shoes before judging their journey.
  • Offer help without expecting anything back: Acts of service mean the most when they’re done quietly.
  • Express appreciation regularly: Say thank you, even for small things. Gratitude nurtures humility.
  • Identify and challenge your biases: We all have blind spots—owning them is powerful.
  • Celebrate others’ wins: Genuinely rejoice in someone else’s success instead of comparing.
  • Turn failure into feedback: Mistakes aren’t humiliations; they’re lessons.
  • Ask for feedback: Learn from how others see you without getting defensive.
  • Admit when you’re wrong: Apologising doesn’t make you weak—it proves emotional maturity.
  • Stay curious and open-minded: Let yourself be shaped by diverse perspectives.
  • Be mindful of ego-driven thoughts: Notice when you feel superior or need to be right, and gently set those feelings aside.
  • Keep a gratitude journal: Regularly remind yourself of what you do have, rather than obsessing over what’s missing.
  • Practise self-awareness: Reflect weekly on your actions and motivations with honesty.

“Humility isn’t about thinking less of yourself,” Dr Ajinkya notes, “It’s about thinking of yourself less.”

