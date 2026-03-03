‘Ye ohda, shauhrat, pyar — apne aap nahi mila hai’: When Priyanka Chopra said she achieved stardom by standing on many shoulders; how to practice humility

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
It’s not often that celebrities strip away the glitter and speak with raw honesty. But when Priyanka Chopra entered an interview room one weary morning—running on four cups of coffee and no sleep—she offered a perspective not commonly found in successful people.
“Main koshish karti hoon ki jo main hoon, usi tarah se main room ko enter karoon. Main kal soyi hi nahin. Raat ko chaar coffee pee chuki hoon. Lekin mera kaam hai tumse ye interview karna. Aur main tumhein 100% doongi kyunki ye tumhara mauka hai. Kyunki main tired hoon, I wouldn’t take that away from you.” (Translation: I try to enter the room, as per my feelings. Man, I didn’t even sleep last night. I’ve already had four coffees. But my job is to do this interview with you. And I will give you 100%, because this is your chance. Just because I’m tired, I wouldn’t take that away from you.)
Despite her exhaustion, Priyanka reminded us that kindness, respect, and humility aren’t dependent on how energised we feel, but on how deeply we value others. It’s a choice to show up, not just for ourselves but for the people whose lives we touch in seemingly ordinary moments.
She continued with unflinching self-awareness: “I’m not a doctor, I’m not a rocket scientist, I’m not an astrophysicist, I’m not saving lives. Humko bahut credit diya jaata hai, actors ko. Hum sirf acting karte hain. Kisi aur ke shabd bhi bolte hain… Jo bhi mila hai—ye ohda, ye shauhrat, ye pyaar—woh akele apne aap nahin mila hai. Bahut logon ke shoulders pe khade hok mila.” (Translation: We actors are given a lot of credit. We just act. We even speak someone else’s words. Someone tells us, ‘stand here and act’. Whatever we’ve received—this success, this fame, this love—it hasn’t come to us alone. It has come standing on many people’s shoulders. So it’s very important to remember that.)
In those few sentences, Priyanka pulled down the curtains on stardom. She acknowledged the credit imbalance in her industry and reminded us that success is never solo. It rests quietly on the shoulders of teams, mentors, family, and silent supporters—those whose names may never flash in the credits.
But humility like this isn’t accidental—it’s a cultivated habit.
Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, Consultant Psychiatrist at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, emphasises that “humility is a journey, not a destination.” He offers steps to build this often-overlooked but essential quality:
“Humility isn’t about thinking less of yourself,” Dr Ajinkya notes, “It’s about thinking of yourself less.”