Yami Gautam chooses husband Aditya Dhar over Brad Pitt; expert on what it says about commitment

Yami Gautam Dhar recently won hearts with her adorable answer to a question about choosing between Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. During a promotional event for her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli in Ahmedabad, the 37-year-old actor was asked whether she would check an autorickshaw meter if Brad Pitt were sitting beside her. “Meri nazar Aditya Dhar pe hi rahegi (My eyes would be on Aditya Dhar),” Yami responded in Hindi. Her playful response drew applause and cheers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Beyond the humour, the exchange offers an opportunity to examine an important distinction in relationships: attraction may capture our attention, but commitment is about where we consciously choose to invest it, reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach.

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“We often romanticise love as finding someone so extraordinary that nobody else could ever attract us. But human attraction does not magically disappear after marriage. We can recognise beauty, intelligence, charm or success in others without diminishing our commitment to our partner. Loyalty is not the inability to notice another person; it is the integrity with which we honour the relationship we have chosen,” shared Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Psychologically, secure relationships are not built by constantly proving that nobody else matters, Delnna told indianexpress.com. “They grow through trust, emotional availability, mutual respect and the repeated experience of being valued. A partner feels secure not because every possible attraction has vanished, but because the relationship consistently communicates, You matter to me. I choose to protect what we are building.”

There is also an important difference between being someone’s priority and becoming their entire world. “Healthy love does not demand that individuals abandon friendships, ambitions or identities. Two complete individuals can choose each other deeply without losing themselves. Commitment is strongest when it comes from freedom and conviction rather than fear, possession or emotional dependence,” shared Delnna.

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Equally, romantic declarations should not measure marital happiness. “Someone may speak beautifully about their spouse in public yet struggle with emotional presence in private. Another may rarely make grand declarations but demonstrate extraordinary devotion through everyday reliability, shared responsibilities and care during difficult times,” expressed Delnna.

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The true measure of love emerges in ordinary moments: how couples handle disagreements, protect each other’s dignity, support individual growth and continue showing up when life becomes demanding. “Attraction may begin a relationship, but sustained commitment requires conscious participation,” Delnna said.

Perhaps that is the deeper lesson behind Yami’s affectionate response. “Love is not necessarily about finding someone who makes every other person invisible. It is about building a relationship meaningful enough that choosing one another remains intentional,” said Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.