Yami Gautam says she often felt she ‘didn’t belong’ in Bollywood; psychologist explains why

Yami Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur and grew up in Chandigarh, often felt insecure about how she looked as a child. Surrounded by healthier-looking Punjabi girls, Yami often felt self-conscious and tried eating everything to gain weight, not realising that her body structure was naturally narrow. During an interview with Galatta Plus in 2023, when asked if she ever felt like she was not welcomed in the industry, Gautam replied, “Yes, absolutely. Many times it felt like that. In very subtle ways, they make you feel that you don’t belong. There’ve been times you’ve felt unwelcome. For that, you don’t need anyone to tell you. That one look is enough there. You know it, you can read it. You’re not there yet.”

Calling husband Aditya Dhar her biggest strength, who has always stood by her like a rock, the Haq actor added: “I feel very blessed to have the family that I have. It’s a very emotional thing for me. If they were not there, it would have been difficult. My mom, my sister, and now I have Aditya. We both share the same value system,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist at That Culture Thing, explained that camps and cliques exist everywhere, not just in the film industry. “In psychology, this often comes from similarity bias, where we naturally feel safer with those who look, think, or behave like us. Sometimes it’s also about perceived fear: fear of losing influence, contacts, or belonging. In any industry, when a dominant camp forms, those outside of it may feel excluded or overlooked,” she told indianexpress.com.

According to Baruah, this can create subtle “us vs them” divides, affecting access to opportunities. The danger isn’t always deliberate discrimination; it’s how group belonging shapes decisions, sometimes unconsciously. “Many people mistake such habits as entry passes into bonding, but in reality, what sustains professional relationships is trust, reliability, and authenticity,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DailyGist 🇮🇳 (@dailygist.in)

How can you overcome this divide?

Baruah recommended showing up consistently, being curious about others’ work, collaborating generously, and keeping communication warm and respectful. “It’s less about ‘avoiding what you don’t do’ and more about ‘showing who you are.’ People remember genuine presence more than how many parties you attended,” she said.

Being an outsider can feel like starting the race a few steps behind, especially in industries where networks or legacy matter. “Nepotism or insider culture can open first doors, but in the long run, careers are sustained by talent, professionalism, and resilience,” said Baruah.

“Outsiders often succeed by sharpening their craft, staying consistent, and creating their own ecosystems of support: through mentors, collaborations, or loyal audiences. It may take longer, but it also builds a stronger sense of ownership and alignment with one’s values. The key is to keep improving, stay visible, and let the work speak louder than the camps,” Baruah concluded.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.