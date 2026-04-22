World Earth Day 2026: Date, Theme, History and Significance

World Earth Day 2026 Date, Theme, Poster: Earth Day, which focuses on raising awareness about environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, deforestation, and biodiversity loss, is observed every year on April 22. Governments, organisations, and individuals mark the occasion through tree-planting drives, clean-up campaigns, and sustainability initiatives, reminding us of our shared responsibility to protect the planet.

World Earth Day 2026 Theme:

The Earth Day 2026 theme is “Our Power, Our Planet”. This theme emphasises leveraging community action, accelerating the transition to renewable energy, and boosting accountability for environmental damage to tackle the climate crisis. It highlights that collective, daily action from individuals is essential to achieving a sustainable future.