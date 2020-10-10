Move your workstation to the Uttarakhand hills with this new tourism initiative

You can have a change of scenery with this new workcation initiative from Uttarakhand tourism. (Source: Reuters)

For people who are bored and exhausted with working from home without any change of scene, it’s time to cheer up. Even though the pandemic has played a spoilsport for people and travel companies and tourism boards across the world, with some of the major restrictions lifted, travel could soon become a reality. So if you love your work and just want a change of scenery, Uttarakhand Tourism is offering a chance with their new initiative of ‘workcation’ which means one can work from a socially-distanced location in Uttarakhand.

The next obvious question would be whether the facilities including a good network and internet connectivity would be available. So, if you are interested to know more, here are the details.

Uttarakhand Tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar said that as workcation has become a trending concept, with people working from home during this time of crisis, the said concept has become a “much-needed escape” and a great opportunity to take your work on a holiday break. Acting on similar lines, the Uttarakhand Tourism is offering this opportunity to visitors in various resorts, hotels, and homestays in locations, such as Lansdowne, Jim Corbett, Kausani, Mussoorie, Nainital, Dehradun, and Almora, among others.

Find a perfect balance between a busy and relaxing life. The energy of hills and the adventures around make Uttarakhand a top choice of #workcation. Have you booked your destination yet?

Pic: Footloose Dev#uttarakhandtourism #simplyheaven pic.twitter.com/0p6K2BtYQI — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) September 30, 2020

What more? Tourists will be rewarded in the form of a coupon scheme called Tourist Incentive Coupon scheme. As per the scheme, all those booking their stay for a minimum of three days, will be provided with a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

To ensure you have good connectivity, Uttarakhand Tourism is also offering a range of well-sanitised hotels, resorts and homestays, enhanced with all required facilities, such as comfortable stay, power back-up, medical facilities, room service, healthy food, and much more for all those bored and wanting to visit Uttarakhand for a change of scenery.

To cash in on the trend, a number of these hotels and homestays are offering attractive and budget-friendly workcation packages to visitors, which can be customised.

ALSO READ | Looking for a quick getaway? Here’s why you should head to Lansdowne

What about safety guidelines?

Covid-19 protocols will have to be followed including registering on the smart city portal and Covid-19 negative report.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd