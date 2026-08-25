The philosophy behind Mukesh Ambani’s business empire: ‘If work is a burden…’

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has a simple work philosophy. “We always say this in Reliance: If work is a burden, don’t do it. Work must be fun,” he shared in the latest short film Parivar Hai Toh Parivar Hai, dropped on Reliance Updates’ YouTube channel.

For the Chairperson of Reliance Industries, work shouldn’t feel like something you are forced to carry every day. According to him, building a company, leading a team, or pursuing a big ambition requires enormous commitment. “If you constantly see your work as a burden, it becomes difficult to sustain the energy, creativity and persistence required for long-term success,” he believes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Ambani shares that you should have a sense of purpose behind your work. When you genuinely care about what you’re building, “difficult days become challenges rather than burdens”.

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Reflecting on the statements, Rutuja Walawalkar, Psychologist at Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that work takes up a significant chunk in our lives, but we seem to regard happiness in the workplace as more or less optional.

How can you find joy at work?

According to her, there are a number of ways of adding happiness to your workplace, but one of the easiest is identifying what really gives you energy.

“Instead of paying attention to the times in your work day that you’re just getting through, pay attention to the times you feel engaged. It might be solving a problem, dealing with people, learning something, or just finishing a job you’re proud of. These small moments can tell you a lot about what makes work meaningful for you,” she tells indianexpress.com.

A key element in this regard is progress acknowledgment.

“While people tend to emphasize the unfinished items on their to-do list, they often forget about the accomplishments they have already achieved. Even spending some time every day to reflect upon those accomplishments can provide an enhanced feeling of competence,” says Walawalkar.

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She adds that healthy working relationships are also significant.

“Having somebody who you can talk to, share a laugh with, and seek support from will ease the tough days,” she mentions, adding that setting limits is just as significant. “Being happy at work does not mean sacrificing oneself and having to take responsibility for everything,” she adds.

Finally, she recommends creating small moments of happiness during the workday. “This could be through small talks with a co-worker, music while on a proper break, taking a walk outside, or having lunch outside the office. Spending a few minutes outdoors can also provide mental space,” says Walawalkar. Even though these activities seem trivial, she reiterates that regular positive experiences can influence how we perceive our overall work life.

Finally, she concludes that being happy at one’s job requires more than making sure that each working day is a great day. It is all about developing an approach to working which is sustainable, rewarding and in line with one’s general well-being.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.