Between work-life balance and salary, Gen Z is choosing to be ‘okay with less pay’

Soumya Pandey recently found a remote social media internship that required about 10 hours a day, while the stipend offered only Rs 3,000. She had to consider whether accepting it would be financially worthwhile, given that she is a postgraduate student at Banaras Hindu University.

“The choice was quite real, saying no meant potentially giving up an opportunity and the Rs 3,000 income, but saying yes meant committing almost my entire day for very limited financial return,” Pandey told indianexpress.com.

As she stepped back, Pandey realised that for Gen Z, the question isn’t simply whether we are willing to work hard. They also think about whether the time, effort, and compensation are reasonably balanced, and whether that extra effort is genuinely valued or recognised.

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Hemangi Mhaprolkar, a psychologist at Mpower, highlights that social media exposure, e-commerce and increased earning potential have led to this perception that money can procure anything. But Gen Z is rewriting that narrative.

“There is a stark change in the lifestyle that our grandparents and parents lived, what we live and what we see our children live. This is evident that we want to be better because we can afford to do so,” she said. But better does not always mean flashier. Sometimes, it can be as simple as rejecting a job offer that demands constant availability, glorifies silent endurance, and expects fear-based respect.

Gen Z is saying no to burnout. (Magnific) Gen Z is saying no to burnout. (Magnific)

Gen Z is willing to pay the cost

But for the first time in decades, Gen Z employees are openly questioning whether that should really be the foundation of professional life.

Muskaan Khandelwal is at a stage in life where she thinks carefully before spending on things like international travel or luxury purchases because she’s focused on building financial security. At the same time, she doesn’t want to sacrifice her mental health for a bigger pay cheque.

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“I would rather grow steadily in a workplace where I can learn and enjoy my work than earn more in an environment that leaves me exhausted every day,” says the PR and communication professional.

Pranay Aggarwal, a sociologist, explains that rising education and job opportunities are empowering people with greater spending power.

While many assert their freedom by splurging, some are choosing to take a step back in favour of personal interests. “Their purchases aren’t motivated by self-image, but are more deliberate and intentional,” adds Mhaprolkar.

But every action comes at a cost, and till Indian workplaces catch up to Gen Z mindset, the result is a pay gap that can pinch the wallet, and the heart.

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For Anit Maria Joseph, ditching a toxic job that required her to stay stuck to her laptop for hours beyond her shift and embracing a work-from-home opportunity meant giving up on her social life. “Moving to my hometown meant leaving behind my social circle. Not to mention, being okay with less pay,” shares the associate at a US-based Insurtech company.

Making do with less

Aparna Mundani, Associate Vice-President, PeakAlpha Investments, says making do with less money can be hard, but strategic investing comes in handy.

“Automating your investments is a step forward for achieving financial freedom. Allocate a portion of your paycheque as soon as it comes in to your investment portfolio. Investing money is always preferable to not doing so—it’s the simplest way to reclaim your time,” Mundani advises.

She stresses the importance of mindset over mere spending reduction: Conscious and intentional spending habits are key to adjusting to curtailed expenses.

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“It can get difficult to account for small and big ticket purchases that usually go unaccounted for – gifts during the holiday season, impromptu dates, impulse purchases during window shopping at the airport lounge or late-night food deliveries. Keeping a tab on those and setting up a separate fund can help people plan their upcoming expenses accordingly,” says Mundani.

Silver lining: Time

Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of Trackk, says time is one of the most powerful advantages a young investor has because it lets investments benefit from compounding. Even small, consistent investments made in your early 20s can create a significant financial cushion over the long term, he adds.

“It’s great that Gen Z is prioritising experiences, personal growth, and work-life balance, but financial independence requires planning alongside those priorities,” Gupte shares.

Adding that responsibilities grow over time — whether it’s renting a home, supporting a family, or achieving personal goals — the financial demands naturally increase, Gupte stresses that starting to invest early ensures that you’re preparing for those future needs without having to make drastic financial adjustments later.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.