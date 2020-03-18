Is your space ready for ‘work from home’? Here’s a checklist

Many offices have advised their employees to work from home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Many offices have advised their employees to work from home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the shutting down of many offices, schools and public spaces like gyms and parks. As a result, many professionals have started working from home to avoid exposure to the virus. While the option of working remotely comes a huge relief, it can get tricky to actually work from home as many might feel the home environment to be unsuitable for carrying out professional activities like meetings and conference calls.

“Working from home can be great if an ample distinction is made between distractions and actual working space. Missing out on important work due to discomfort and disturbances is the last thing you would want. Instead, an office at home that reflects a sense of comfort is all you want,” says Pankaj Poddar, co-founder of Hipcouch, a Mumbai based Interior Design Company.

Below, he shares a few tips that will make your space perfect for working from from:

Select the right location

One of the many benefits of a home office is that you get to pick where you want to sit and work. Try not stifling yourself when it comes to space since you will be spending the majority time of your day here.

“A good suggestion is to either use your guest room or living room, if needed, which is mostly vacant and works great if you need privacy while working,” says Poddar. Find a quiet corner of the house, in case having an entire room is not feasible. If you are working late through the night then the dining table is also a feasible idea.

Choose furniture which suits your needs

Opt for furniture that serves your purpose. Don’t compromise on a good chair. Show yourself some love while picking out a well-designed, ergonomically-correct chair as you don’t want to end up feeling sore and have backaches at the end of the day.

Accessories make the sight better

Who says work cannot be fun? Feel free to choose accessories that enhance the feeling of your home office. Coffee mugs, trendy notepads and sticky notes are all great ideas to get cosy while working. “In fact, you should feel great while working, especially when you have the privilege to design your home office in a way that it also increases your productivity and does not make you feel lethargic,” Poddar says. Creating a homely atmosphere can lend a sense of familiarity with your work and increase efficiency.

Inspiring notes will come to your rescue

Working from home can make you a little lazy, if you are not used to it. Prepare a ‘to-do list’ to navigate through the day, which will help on the productivity front. Poddar suggests using a pin-board if you have one or post a few sticky notes above your desk with some inspirational quotes featuring daily to-dos.

