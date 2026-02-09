From ‘Yes, Boss’ to ‘Circle Back Tuesday’: How Gen Z is redrawing the professional line

F

or years, “professionalism” came with a silent checklist no one officially handed you — but everyone followed. Answer calls after hours. Feel guilty for taking leave. Laugh it off when a senior takes credit for your work. Stay available. Stay agreeable. Stay grateful.

We dressed it up in glass buildings, fancy laptops, and corporate jargon, but exhaustion was the real dress code. Then Gen Z entered the workforce — and didn’t get the memo.

They don’t pick up calls at 10 pm just because a boss is “free now.” They take their leave without writing apology essays. They question unpaid “learning opportunities.” They call out disrespect, even when it comes wrapped in seniority.

To some, this appears to be indiscipline. To others, it looks like the first generation refusing to confuse burnout with ambition.

Across industries, young professionals are quietly — and sometimes loudly — redrawing the line between work and life. But is this a culture correction or a collapse of workplace ethics?

‘Not saying no to work but to disrespect’

“We brought this (workplace toxicity) to the attention of upper management, but we were the newbies; they didn’t trust us and said that this is how it is supposed to be,” shares Vrushali Patil “We brought this (workplace toxicity) to the attention of upper management, but we were the newbies; they didn’t trust us and said that this is how it is supposed to be,” shares Vrushali Patil

For many Gen Z professionals, the pushback is not about laziness — it’s about dignity.

Samruddhi Vaidya, a senior manager in the Public Relations (PR) industry, says boundary-setting often comes down to communication, not confrontation. In an industry that runs on urgency, weekend messages are common. “Disconnecting over the weekend frequently leads to Monday morning jabs about unresponsive team members, sparking unnecessary anxiety just as the week ramps up,” Vaidya tells indianexpress.com.

However, she has observed a different approach by Gen Z for tackling this. They are setting a clear boundary by providing clear timelines that align with their weekly days off, while reassuring the client at the same time. They don’t feel the ironic crushing guilt of not working on their ‘chutti’ and would confidently but respectfully say something like, “We’ll circle back by Tuesday”.

It is a small shift, but a powerful one. The work is not being rejected — the expectation of instant availability is.

Vrushalli Patil, a young PR executive in her first job, experienced a harsher reality. Micromanagement, constant criticism, and yelling from a senior began to erode the confidence of new team members. When she and a colleague raised the issue, they were told, “This is how it is supposed to be.”

But they did not quietly accept it. They confronted the behaviour, pushing back against a culture where seniors went unquestioned. The tone did not disappear overnight, but it changed.

For Gen Z, respect is not a bonus but a baseline. Sometimes, the boundary is even more decisive. Mohit Negi, a Gen Z corporate employee, resigned after witnessing a competent and well-liked colleague being unjustly terminated. “If they could do this to them, why wouldn’t they do it to me?” he says. Loyalty, for him, came with conditions: fairness and psychological safety.

Not rebellion but recalibration

“This isn’t Gen Z versus seniors. It’s a system problem,” Kaarthik, Senior Manager, Growth Strategy “This isn’t Gen Z versus seniors. It’s a system problem,” Kaarthik, Senior Manager, Growth Strategy

Leaders working closely with young teams see something different from the “lazy Gen Z” stereotype. Karthik, a growth strategy manager who has managed Gen Z employees, says what stands out most is their honesty. “They don’t lie about why they need time off. They don’t sugarcoat feedback. Conversations are more direct, alignment is faster, and collaboration feels more real.”

But he is clear about one thing: boundaries are not the same as a lack of ownership. “If something is genuinely urgent, flexibility matters. If you are unavailable, communication matters. Ignoring responsibility in the name of boundaries is not fairness; it is avoidance.”

In his view, the real issue is not generational attitude — it’s weak systems. Poor planning, unclear priorities, and cultures where “everything is urgent” create friction between senior and Gen Z employees, who simply refuse to tolerate dysfunction in silence. “This isn’t Gen Z versus seniors,” he says. “It’s a system problem.”

Blurring boundaries

Not everyone sees the shift as progress. Senior media professional Viveka Nagar, who has been in the industry for over 14 years, believes the conversation around boundaries sometimes ignores accountability.

“I’m all for work-life balance, but I’ve had instances where urgent tasks were sidelined for dance classes, ‘sutta‘ breaks, or even grooming appointments during core hours,” Nagar reveals.

She believes that boundaries are essential, but they shouldn’t become a shield for a poor work ethic. “Leaves and personal space are very important for mental health, but I also believe ki thoda professionalism toh hona chahiye (some level of professionalism is important) to maintain office decorum.”

This tension lies at the heart of the debate. Where does self-respect end and unprofessionalism begin? Who decides what is truly “urgent”? And are older managers struggling to adapt — or are younger employees underestimating responsibility?

Interestingly, the shift does not look the same everywhere. Ananya Singh, a Gen Z ad hoc professor at Delhi University, says she has done the opposite of “quiet quitting.” Instead of reinforcing rigid boundaries between teachers and students, she has broken them down.

She encourages students to drink coffee during lectures, discusses memes and pop culture alongside theory, and often finds herself in late-night conversations about social norms and patriarchy. “We are on an equal footing,” she says. For her, Gen Z isn’t anti-work — it’s anti-distance, anti-rigid hierarchy. The goal is not disengagement, but a more human, accessible work culture.

Wake-up call for leadership

“For years, managers adopted a top-down approach, and seniority equated leadership. Gen Z flipped that script.”: Jeel Gandhi “For years, managers adopted a top-down approach, and seniority equated leadership. Gen Z flipped that script.”: Jeel Gandhi

Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under25, believes the scrutiny Gen Z faces reflects more on outdated systems than on their discipline.

“What people are calling stern boundaries are actually a healthy practice that should have been normalised years ago,” she says. For Gen Z, dedication is measured by outcomes, not hours. Efficiency matters more than performative busyness. They are redefining what professional success looks like.

“This generation is facing unprecedented volatility in terms of the economy, climate change, and social complexities. When it comes to work and ambition, they want something beyond just a title. They want leaders who listen, are honest in their communication and emotionally intelligent.”

Gandhi also believes that Gen Z is pushing organisations to define their purpose clearly. “Demanding loyalty without offering purpose, development, and a vision is an empty offer for them.”

In a country with some of the highest burnout rates globally, this insistence on balance may be less about entitlement and more about survival.

So, is Gen Z right?

Gen Z is pushing away the idea that suffering is a job requirement. Yes, there are moments where “boundaries” are used poorly. Yes, accountability still matters. But for the first time in decades, employees are openly questioning whether constant availability, silent endurance, and fear-based respect should really be the foundation of professional life.

And perhaps the discomfort we see in offices today is not a sign of a declining work ethic, but of a culture being forced to evolve. The question is no longer just “Are you dedicated enough for this job?”; Gen Z is asking, “Is this job healthy enough for my life?”