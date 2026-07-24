Tokyo Cool Biz: Why ‘sunehara’ is trending in Japan’s office dress code conversation

As rising temperatures force workplaces to rethink traditional office dress codes, organisations are increasingly introducing policies that prioritise employee comfort during extreme heat. In Japan, one such initiative has reignited debate, not only about what people should wear to work, but also about gender expectations, workplace fairness and body image. While some employees have welcomed greater flexibility, others argue that the changes have exposed unequal standards for men and women.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to a BBC report, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has encouraged employees to swap formal office wear for lighter clothing, including T-shirts, trainers and shorts, as part of its “Tokyo Cool Biz” campaign introduced by Governor Yuriko Koike in April. The initiative builds on Japan’s long-running “Cool Biz” energy-saving campaign first launched in 2005, and the expanded “Super Cool Biz” guidelines introduced after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami to reduce energy consumption.

Explaining the latest push, Tokyo Metropolitan Government environmental official Noboru Watanabe told the BBC, “We want to give people more options in the severe heat, not tell them what to wear. There should be no issue as long as the work attire is not offensive to anyone.” However, the policy has drawn criticism from some women, who say they are still expected to wear tights when showing their legs, while men are free to wear shorts. Others have described experiencing ‘leg hair harassment’, or ‘sunehara,’ an online term referring to discomfort at seeing male colleagues’ leg hair. The report also notes that some men have become self-conscious, with Dr Akifumi Funatsu, director of Gorilla Clinic, observing an increase in clients seeking laser hair removal as a matter of “social etiquette when wearing shorts.” He believes many men perceive that “women believe that ‘men should have less leg hair’,” prompting them to alter their appearance to avoid causing discomfort.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of record-breaking summer temperatures in Japan. Forecasters have warned of extreme heat, with the Japan Meteorological Agency introducing the term “kokusho-bi” to describe brutally hot days exceeding 40°C. During one week in July, seven people died from heatstroke, and 4,580 were hospitalised, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Alongside government advice to stay hydrated and use air conditioning, many people have turned to cooling products such as fan-equipped clothing, UV-blocking umbrellas and portable handheld fans.

Creating fair and inclusive dress codes for hotter workplaces

Gurleen Baruah, Organizational Psychologist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “This is a relatively new workplace challenge. With rising temperatures and organisations also trying to reduce energy consumption, many workplaces, especially in hot and humid countries, are rethinking traditional dress codes. The goal should be to focus less on specific garments and more on principles such as comfort, professionalism, safety, and inclusivity.”

Today, she adds that many lightweight, breathable fabrics look professional while helping employees stay comfortable. “Rather than having different expectations for different genders, organisations can define what is appropriate for the workplace regardless of who is wearing it. When people are physically comfortable, they are generally able to focus better, feel less stressed, and perform more effectively.”

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On backlash over terms such as ‘leg hair harassment’ or ‘sunehara’

Baruah states, “This is a term I hadn’t come across before, so it’s still too early to say whether it reflects a widespread workplace issue or a more local cultural reaction. One possibility is that it feels unusual simply because people are not accustomed to seeing men’s legs exposed in professional settings, even though shorts are common outside the workplace.”

When something challenges long-standing social norms, she says, it often attracts attention. More broadly, appearance-based expectations can affect anyone if they feel they are being judged more for how they look than for the quality of their work. Workplaces function best when people feel respected for their contribution rather than pressured to meet narrow appearance standards.

Rethinking professional attire in a warming climate

Workplace norms have never been static — they have evolved over decades as society, technology, and work itself have changed. Climate change is another reason to revisit them.

“Today, there are many lightweight, cooling fabrics and semi-formal clothing options that allow people to stay comfortable without compromising professionalism. Instead of focusing on specific garments, organisations can define broader principles such as neatness, appropriateness for the role, respect for colleagues and clients, and good judgment. For example, clothing with offensive slogans or attire unsuitable for the workplace is different from simply dressing comfortably for the weather. When policies are built around these principles rather than rigid rules, they are more likely to be fair, practical, and inclusive for everyone,” concludes Baruah.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.