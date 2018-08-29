This company embeds microchips in its employees to make their life easier

A company in Wisconsin embeds its employees with microchips. (Source: FilePhoto) A company in Wisconsin embeds its employees with microchips. (Source: FilePhoto)

When employees in this firm want some coffee or a packet of crisps, they just wave at the vending machine. The vending machine then deducts the amount from their salary and pushes out whatever they want. How do they do that? In what has been a norm for them for a year now, a technology firm in Wisconsin has microchips embedded in their employees.

With “I Got Chipped” T-shirts, some forty employees who work at Three Square Market, a firm that makes cafeteria kiosks, have embraced the idea of a rice grain sized chip running errands for them. According to the company officials, these chips were embedded to make life easier for their employees – from using it as a company badge to just logging in on corporate computer systems and buying things with a wave of the hand. Even if there are apps that do these things for you, with a microchip, you can easily bypass your smartphones. The officials believe it is what next-gen tech would be like.

The chips were installed in the company’s cafeteria where a local tattoo artist was invited to perform the task. The entire process took about a minute or less. It started with Osterlund, the founder of the tech firm getting the first chip embedded. The process included cleaning the skin, locating a spot in the hand, inserting a syringe to install the chip, and then securing the spot with a band-aid.

The employees commented that the pinch hurt much more than the injection – it stung for about an hour afterwards and then it got back to normal.

While concerns were raised over the privacy of employees, it was cleared that the chip was not a tracker and did not have GPS in it to track movements. According to the employees of Three Square Market, they had the chip installed to be a part of the larger team and voluntarily help in developing the technology.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd