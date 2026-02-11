When Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about early career struggles, revealed how South star replaced her for refusing a scene: ‘Change the heroine’

Speaking up for yourself at work isn’t always easy, especially when you’re young, new, or surrounded by people more powerful than you. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia once reflected on an early career incident that tested her ability to say no and stand by it.

During a conversation on The Lallantop’s Newsroom, Tamannaah revealed that she was once replaced in a film after refusing to do a scene she wasn’t comfortable with. She shared, “I was doing a film once with a very big star in the South, and unfortunately, I put my foot down and said I don’t want to do something in the scene, I felt like I wasn’t comfortable doing it. It was not intimate, but it had something which I didn’t feel comfortable doing… and I said, ‘I’m not comfortable doing this,’ and he said, ‘Change the heroine’ on my face.”

She added, “You know what, it’s very important. I just didn’t lose my grace, and it’s fine, and he apologised the next day. But I’m very proud of my reactions as a kid because I didn’t lose or I didn’t go back feeling, ‘Oh shit, I’m gonna be replaced and oh no what’s gonna happen to my life.’ I never regretted not confining, and you know what, those same people respect me today because I didn’t buckle.”

Reflecting on what she learned from the experience, Tamannaah continued, “See, you can get what you want, and you don’t have to also behave badly or you don’t have to scream or shout or throw a fit or behave badly. Just, you know, sometimes peace can handle a lot more things than aggression can.”

Many young professionals fear similar consequences when they try to assert boundaries.

How can someone learn to say no at work without feeling guilty or afraid of backlash?

Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist and executive coach at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “It’s true — saying no isn’t always easy, especially in environments where hierarchy is strong or where ‘yes’ is seen as loyalty. Many people fear negative judgements or missed opportunities, and they also observe how others are treated when they set boundaries. These experiences shape how safe it feels to assert oneself.”

One way to say no without guilt is to use language that’s firm but respectful. Framing it as your perspective rather than a rejection makes it easier for others to receive. It also helps to explain the ‘why’ briefly, if appropriate, without over justifying. “Finally, knowing your non-negotiables in advance can reduce hesitation in the moment. Boundaries are not defiance; they’re a way of protecting your well-being and staying aligned with your values,” states Baruah.

What does it mean to assert yourself calmly in a high-pressure environment?

In high-pressure situations, Baruah explains that our nervous system often reacts as if we are in danger — the classic fight, flight, freeze, or fawn response. That’s why people sometimes lash out, shut down, or over-explain when they feel cornered. Emotional composure means resisting that impulse. It’s about pausing, taking slow breaths, and responding with clarity instead of reactivity. This calmness isn’t weakness.

Baruah mentions, “In fact, it often commands more respect than aggression. It shows self-control and keeps the focus on the issue rather than the emotion. Over time, people learn to take such boundaries seriously, not because they are loud, but because they are consistent and grounded.”