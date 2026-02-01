‘I see them as family, not an industry’: Sobhita Dhulipala on life and career after marriage

"Maybe in the future I will understand this better, but for now, my career and my family are very separate," she added.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 1, 2026
sobhita dhulipala on balancing career and familySobhita Dhulipala on balancing career and family. (Source: Instagram/@sobhitad)
Balancing work and personal life such that neither takes a hit requires significant skill and nuance. In the quest to meet deadlines and achieve career goals, it’s easy to go overboard with ambition and let it take over your family time. On the other hand, pursuing personal milestones can push professional goals to the back burner if not approached mindfully. Sobhita Dhulipala married Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya in 2024, and despite family celebrations and downtime, never stopped focusing on her work.

In conversation with a HT City, the Made in Heaven actor fielded questions about the impact of marrying into an influential family in the Telugu film industry, and whether that influenced her professional career opportunities.

“It’s only been a year since I got married, and my whole career and all of my work have come from my independent journey. Yes, I am married, and a part of a family that is an institutional legacy, but my work has been very separate. So I see them as family, not as an industry. For me, when I meet them at home, they are still like my family. Maybe in the future I will understand this better, but for now, my career and my family are very separate,” she told the publication.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2024. (Source: Instagram/@sobhitad)

Balancing career vs family

Ashish Pillay, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, believes Dhulipala’s mindset on ambition is a beautiful example of self-awareness. She doesn’t reject ambition, but acknowledges that it does not need to be the kind that’s rooted in ego, competition, or blind pursuit.

While work is essential to her, she also prides herself on being close to her family and on treating people as human beings, not just pawns to further her career. She embraces professional growth but not at the cost of joy or family values. “She understands that ambition can be deeply personal, and it doesn’t always need to be broadcast or validated externally,” he said.

That humility from public figures has a huge impact. “In a world that celebrates hustle culture, her conversation gently offers another path. One that values consistency over obsession, presence over perfection, and self-care over self-sacrifice,” mentioned Pillay.

ALSO READ | When Sobhita Dhulipala revealed the secret behind her long, shiny hair

“Healthy ambition makes you come alive; it inspires you to grow, without losing your soul in the process. It allows room for gratitude, curiosity, and self-compassion. Toxic ambition, on the other hand, demands constant hustle, breeds insecurity, and measures worth only by productivity or accolades,” said Pillai. According to him, ambition doesn’t have to be a storm; it can be a quiet, steady fire that keeps you warm, not one that burns you out.

Quality time spent with family, allowing them to teach you valuable lessons, and celebrating effort rather than just results can go a long way toward bridging conflicts that arise from balancing work and personal life.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

