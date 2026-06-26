Smriti Mandhana shares success mantra: ‘It’s about…’; expert on importance of preparation

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently reflected on the mindset that has guided her through more than a decade at the highest level of sport. Looking back on her journey in an interview, she said, “My journey has been a series of small, consistent steps rather than just a few defining moments.” She added, “Success isn’t only about talent. It’s about how you handle different phases, especially the tough ones.” Rather than focusing solely on achievements, Mandhana emphasised the lessons she learned during challenging periods. “What has shaped me the most is learning from difficult phases, staying patient and continuing to trust the work you put in every day.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Discussing consistency, she highlighted the importance of structure and preparation. “Consistency comes from keeping things simple and structured,” she said. “I focus on preparation, training routines, practice sessions and being mentally ready for different situations in the game.” She also noted that maintaining perspective has helped her avoid becoming overly attached to success or setbacks. “Having a routine, trusting the process and focusing on what I can control have helped me maintain consistency over the years.” According to Mandhana, “Showing up every day with the same intent, regardless of the outcome, is what matters. Over time, that consistency builds confidence, credibility and long-term success.”

She also reflected on the growing visibility and influence of athletes today. “Indian athletes are part of a larger global conversation now,” she said. “With that comes both opportunity and responsibility.” Speaking about representation, she told News18, “If my journey can inspire people or contribute to how Indian athletes are perceived globally, that’s meaningful. For me, it’s about staying authentic while representing that idea of modern Indian excellence.”

Her emphasis on discipline, patience, consistency, and striving for excellence over time reflects qualities that are key drivers of long-term success, whether in sports, careers, or personal growth. We spoke with an expert about how people can stay motivated through difficult phases, why consistency often matters more than short bursts of success, and how individuals can cultivate a lasting sense of purpose and excellence.

Consistency, patience, and trusting the process

Sonal Khangarot, counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “While talent can provide an initial advantage, psychological research consistently shows that long-term success is often shaped more by qualities such as consistency, patience, resilience, and perseverance. Research by psychologist Angela Duckworth on ‘grit’ highlights that sustained effort and commitment over time are stronger predictors of achievement than talent alone.”

She adds that meaningful growth — whether in a career, relationships, fitness, or mental health — rarely follows a straight line. “There are setbacks, plateaus, and moments of self-doubt. The ability to tolerate discomfort, adapt to challenges, and continue moving forward despite uncertainty is what often separates those who achieve their goals from those who abandon them prematurely.”

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Why routines and preparation improve performance

From a psychological perspective, Khangarot states that routines, preparation, and focusing on controllable factors help reduce uncertainty, which is one of the biggest contributors to stress and performance anxiety.

“Research on performance psychology shows that people perform best when they direct their attention toward factors within their control — such as effort, preparation, attitude, and daily habits — rather than outcomes they cannot fully predict,” notes Khangarot, adding that this shift not only improves confidence but also enhances resilience when things do not go according to plan.

To develop these habits, she mentions that individuals can start by creating small, sustainable routines and focusing on consistent actions rather than immediate results. “Breaking larger goals into manageable daily behaviours helps build momentum and trust in one’s abilities over time. Ultimately, success is often less about motivation and more about developing systems that support progress, especially during periods of pressure, uncertainty, or setbacks.”

Staying motivated during slow progress

People are more likely to maintain motivation when they focus on what they are building rather than how quickly they are getting there. Celebrating effort, learning, and incremental improvements helps create a sense of progress even when external rewards are not immediately visible.

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“Building a long-term mindset requires patience with oneself, realistic expectations, and the ability to tolerate periods of uncertainty. Confidence is often not the result of success alone — it develops through repeatedly showing up, adapting to challenges, and trusting that meaningful growth takes time,” concludes Khangarot.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.