‘Main sabko bolti hoon ki bhai mujhe…: How Shilpa Shirodkar stays busy by breaking the biggest professional taboo; expert calls her approach ‘a good one’

Pursuing career opportunities often involves more than just talent; it requires confidence and effective networking. Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who recently returned to acting after a brief hiatus, has spoken openly about how she approaches her professional journey with energy and determination. She is clear about one thing: she is not shy to ask for work when opportunities arise.

Reflecting on her recent projects in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Shilpa said, “Meri film Jatadhara release hui November mein (My film Jatadhara released in November), which didn’t do very well. But there’s this other project, I’m doing a web series. I’m working on another film, and I’m waiting for its official announcement. So, yes, touchwood, by the grace of God, I’m busy till the end of the year.” This demonstrates her proactive approach to maintaining a steady professional rhythm despite setbacks.

Shilpa also emphasised the importance of openly communicating her availability and willingness to work. She shared, “Agar mere paas kisika number hai ya main kisiko miloon toh main sabko bolti hoon ki bhai mujhe kaam chahiye toh kuch acha hoga toh dedo (If I have someone’s number or if I meet somebody, then I tell everyone that I need work, so if you have something good, then consider me for it)… There is no harm. Agar kaam chahiye aur agar koi dilwa sakta hai (If you want work and if someone can give it to you) or can do something for you, toh (then) that person should at least know na.”

Benefits of directly asking for opportunities

Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Shilpa Shirodkar’s approach is a good one. It’s direct, honest, and clear. There’s really no harm in asking for work like this. A lot of people hold back due to fear, but asking is something fully in your control, so it makes sense to act on it.”

She continues, “It often opens doors because people may be willing to help, but they won’t know unless you say it. It also shows clarity, initiative, and seriousness about your goals. At the end of the day, you are simply putting yourself out there, and that’s how opportunities start.”

Most effective ways for individuals to approach contacts or potential mentors for opportunities

Networking is powerful, Baruah says, but many people treat it as transactional thinking, ‘what can I get?’ “That’s where they go wrong. Good networking is about being a giver – helping others, connecting people, and sharing information. That’s how you build recall and trust, and your name comes up even in rooms you are not in,” mentions Baruah.

At the same time, she shares that boundaries are important. “In the book Give and Take by Adam Grant, he points to research showing that givers with boundaries tend to do best. They help others, but not at the cost of being taken advantage of. So give, but stay aware of your limits.”

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How can professionals maintain a balance between persistence and professionalism in their outreach?

According to Baruah, it comes down to being authentic, genuine, and honest. The more at ease you are with yourself, the more it reflects outside. That kind of steady, quiet confidence stands out. It’s not loud, but it’s effective. It usually comes from self-awareness: knowing who you are and what you bring.

“Follow up when needed, but don’t overdo it. Keep the focus on real conversations, not just outcomes. When you approach people with that mindset, it feels less transactional and more natural, which is what builds long-term professional relationships,” concludes Baruah.