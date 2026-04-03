‘Shift sulking’: The silent burnout trend that is more contagious than you think

Walking into work already drained, irritated, or disengaged has become increasingly common in offices and teams, especially where long hours, erratic schedules, and constant digital connectivity dominate the day. This behaviour has even earned a name online: ‘shift sulking.’

Shift sulking refers to employees who are physically present at work but emotionally absent, often bringing a low-energy or negative mood into the workspace. The subtle effect? That energy is contagious. Humans mirror moods, and when one person shows frustration or exhaustion before a shift starts, it can set the tone for the entire team. The ripple effects can even affect business outcomes.

For workplaces struggling with disengagement and stress, shift sulking highlights how burnout can silently morph into a toxic environment if left unaddressed. While there is no quick fix, experts suggest that recognising burnout, improving communication, and fostering supportive, practical work environments may help teams reset and regain motivation.

Key signs managers and employees should look for to identify ‘shift sulking’

According to psychologist Rasshi Gurnani, early shift sulking shows up as “subtle disengagement.” People start doing the bare minimum, stop volunteering ideas, and respond with short, emotionally flat communication.

“You’ll notice reduced curiosity, delayed replies, passive resistance to small tasks, and a ‘why bother’ tone rather than open complaints. Team members attend meetings but don’t contribute, cameras stay off, and humour disappears. Employees may become punctual but psychologically absent, present in hours, absent in effort,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Another sign is selective enthusiasm: they engage only in tasks that benefit them personally while avoiding collaborative work. Gurnani notes that managers often misread this as laziness, “but it’s actually quiet emotional withdrawal caused by chronic overload, lack of recognition, or perceived unfairness.” If multiple people begin mirroring this low-energy behaviour within weeks, the team is entering a collective morale dip rather than isolated burnout.

How does emotional contagion contribute to declines in team-wide productivity?

Humans regulate emotions socially, so moods spread faster than policies. Gurnani explains that when one person visibly disengages without consequences, it signals that emotional withdrawal is acceptable coping. “The brain unconsciously synchronises effort levels with the group’s emotional baseline; motivation becomes contagious in reverse. Productivity drops not because people cannot work, but because effort stops feeling meaningful,” she says.

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Highly interdependent teams are especially vulnerable because work energy is collaborative, not individual. “Ambiguous roles, unclear goals, and inconsistent leadership amplify the effect; employees start protecting energy instead of investing it. In rigid, hierarchical workplaces, the drop is slower but deeper, whereas in flexible, Gen Z-heavy environments, it spreads faster but is reversible. Emotional contagion turns stress into culture when silence replaces psychological safety, and employees see withdrawal as the only safe form of protest,” notes the expert.

Interventions or strategies to break the cycle

Gurnani says, “The solution is not motivation speeches but restoring perceived fairness and control. First, managers must name the behaviour without blaming: acknowledge fatigue openly and reset expectations temporarily. Introduce short workload audits—remove low-value tasks before implementing wellness initiatives. Second, create visible effort-reward loops: fast feedback, public appreciation, and clear priorities reduce emotional ambiguity. Third, rebuild autonomy through ‘bounded flexibility,’ where employees choose how to complete work but not whether it matters.”

She adds that it’s important to encourage micro-recovery habits during shifts rather than after-work wellness programs, because burnout occurs during the day. “Finally, train managers in emotional check-ins rather than performance check-ins; people re-engage when they feel seen, not monitored. Shift sulking fades when employees believe effort changes outcomes — culture heals when fairness becomes predictable, not when perks become louder.”