‘She is the topmost actress’: Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work shift demand; psychiatrist on ways to build healthier schedules across industry

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In a recent podcast conversation, Kangana Ranaut addressed the ongoing discussion around work hours in Bollywood, referencing Deepika Padukone’s reported preference for 8-hour shifts after embracing motherhood.
Speaking to Smita Prakash, she said, “Today, she has earned that place. She has a daughter, she is a mother, and today she is the topmost actress. Today she wants to work for 8 hours, she has earned it…You know, when you’re new, you’re coming up, and you are replaceable; your place is different. She being where she is, she’s a mother, she’s, you know, she’s got a family to look after. She’s also earned that place where people are going to say, wait a minute, I want her. And it’s okay if she comes for eight hours because we’ll work around her time. So why not? …”
Her remarks echo a sentiment that has been simmering for a while now. Should flexibility be a privilege tied to seniority, or a basic standard for all? According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant in Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, while hierarchical flexibility has long existed in high-pressure industries, it may not be sustainable.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“Work structures that reward seniority with better schedules can inadvertently normalise burnout for those earlier in their careers,” she explains. “From a mental health perspective, chronic fatigue, stress, and emotional exhaustion do not discriminate based on experience or status.”
Dr Shankar emphasises that fairness lies in creating baseline protections. “Healthy work hours should not be something one ‘earns’ over time. There should be a minimum standard to ensure long-term well-being.”
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Dr Shankar believes such decisions can influence industry norms. “When high-profile individuals prioritise structured schedules, it opens up conversations around sustainability,” she says. “Defined work hours improve emotional regulation, reduce stress, and enhance overall productivity.”
She adds that life transitions like motherhood often bring clarity around boundaries. “However, these boundaries shouldn’t be seen as exceptions—they should evolve into standard practices that benefit everyone in the ecosystem.”
“The film industry needs systemic reform,” says Dr Shankar. “Long, unpredictable schedules can contribute to anxiety, sleep disturbances, and burnout.”
She suggests practical steps such as:
“Such measures should apply uniformly,” she stresses. “Health cannot be a privilege reserved for a few. It must be embedded into the system.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.