‘She is the topmost actress’: Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work shift demand; psychiatrist on ways to build healthier schedules across industry

In a recent podcast conversation, Kangana Ranaut addressed the ongoing discussion around work hours in Bollywood, referencing Deepika Padukone’s reported preference for 8-hour shifts after embracing motherhood.

Speaking to Smita Prakash, she said, “Today, she has earned that place. She has a daughter, she is a mother, and today she is the topmost actress. Today she wants to work for 8 hours, she has earned it…You know, when you’re new, you’re coming up, and you are replaceable; your place is different. She being where she is, she’s a mother, she’s, you know, she’s got a family to look after. She’s also earned that place where people are going to say, wait a minute, I want her. And it’s okay if she comes for eight hours because we’ll work around her time. So why not? …”