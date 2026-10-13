Salman Khan praised Rashmika Mandanna for shooting through fever: ‘We have all done 2-3 shifts’

Last year, while promoting his film Sikander, Salman Khan sang wild praises for co-star Rashmika Mandanna, applauding her work ethic and saying her dedication mirrored his own back in the day. Speaking with Aamir Khan during a candid chat on Nadiadwala Grandson’s YouTube channel, the Bollywood actor had shared: “She’s a very good actor. Very hardworking. Amazing, this girl. I remember, in Hyderabad, she was also shooting with us from 7 o’clock to 6 o’clock in the morning. She used to get ready for, I think, Pushpa 2; she was shooting then. She had a fever also. She used to shoot all day for Pushpa and then come back and shoot with us.”

Khan further added, “The only time she used to get is the driving time in the car between one location and another. That reminded me of my starting days. We have all done it. 2-3 shifts.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Why Salman Khan’s appreciation matters

Kruti Shah, psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that in every workplace, seniority comes with influence. “Whether it is an office, a hospital, a classroom, or a film set, people who have been in the profession longer naturally hold more authority. Their actions often set the tone for everyone else. This is why the words said by senior professionals carry psychological significance beyond the immediate situation,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Psychologically, she shares that senior professionals are role models whether they intend to be or not. “Younger colleagues observe how they communicate, resolve disagreements, treat junior team members, and navigate situations involving power differences”. These everyday actions silently shape workplace culture.

In fact, the psychologist says that employees perform better in environments where they feel psychologically safe. “Such workplaces encourage open communication, reduce anxiety, and build trust,” she adds.

According to her, people are no longer only evaluating performance but also the values public figures represent.

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Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. (Source: Instagram/@taranadarsh) Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. (Source: Instagram/@taranadarsh)

Value of showing colleagues respect

Arouba Kabir, an emotional and mental health professional and Founder of Enso Wellness, adds that when colleagues respect one another across hierarchies, it fosters an environment that strengthens trust and creates an inclusive, collaborative workplace. “This plays a huge role in motivating and engaging people who work together,” she tells indianexpress.com.

However, she warns that staying committed to work should not lead to burnout, as that can dampen your motivation and enjoyment of life.

At the end of the day, Kabir believes true professionalism is not measured only by talent or experience. “It is reflected in the ability to recognise the impact of one’s position, make ethical choices, and create an environment where everyone feels respected,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.