Saif Ali Khan once lost a film for refusing to leave girlfriend; impact of such choices

Long before “struggle” became a buzzword across conversations within the film industry, actor Saif Ali Khan once spoke about what it meant to him personally.

In an old interview with Doordarshan’s Subah Savere, the actor challenged the common understanding of struggle, questioning the ways it is often defined. He said, “Many people talk about struggle. What does struggle even mean? Struggle ka matlab kya hota hai? Auto rickshaw mein baitho aur 10 chakkar kaato. Kisi ke office mein 3 ghante ke liye baitho. Ise struggle kehte hain. Meri struggle bhi thi lekin alag thi” (What does struggle even mean? Sit in an auto rickshaw and go around 10 times. Sit in someone’s office for 3 hours. That’s called struggle. I had my own struggles, but they were different).

Reflecting on one such difficult moment early in his career, Saif shared how he was forced to make a moral choice between his personal life and his profession. “Mujhe apni pehle film se nikaal diya gaya kyuki mere director saab ne bola ki ‘you leave your girlfriend, or you do the film’” (I was ousted from my first film because the director asked me to choose between my girlfriend and my film). He admitted that the experience was personally difficult, especially as rumours began to swirl about his professionalism. He was reportedly considered uninterested in the project, and at one point, even faced speculation that he had shown up intoxicated.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

How do tough choices in your career affect your ability to handle emotional challenges?

Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Being forced to choose between personal relationships and professional opportunities is inherently unfair — it’s a dilemma that shouldn’t exist in the first place. Why should someone have to prove their dedication by sacrificing a relationship? Yet, society often places young people in situations where they’re made to feel that love and ambition can’t coexist. The pain comes from knowing that whatever choice you make, something valuable is lost. This tug-of-war between personal values and professional demands can feel deeply frustrating, even disorienting.”

When faced with these moral dilemmas early on, not everyone naturally becomes resilient or stronger. Some may carry a sense of regret or self-doubt for years, while others may learn to navigate the tension and grow through it.

Impact of assumptions about professionalism

When rumours or assumptions about someone’s professionalism spread, especially early in their career, it can feel deeply unfair — almost like a betrayal. Baruah notes, “You haven’t been given a real chance to prove yourself, yet a story about you is already out there, shaping how others see you. That kind of judgement without evidence can cost opportunities and leave you questioning your own worth.”

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Baruah elaborates that people react differently to this kind of experience. Some may get caught in a loop of self-doubt, constantly second-guessing their actions. Others might develop imposter syndrome, feeling like they have to overcompensate by working twice as hard.

How individuals should navigate conflicting expectations

Navigating conflicting expectations from authority figures can feel like walking a tightrope — especially when personal boundaries are at stake. “One way to approach this is to first get clear about your own non-negotiables — what are the boundaries you cannot cross, no matter the pressure? At the same time, it helps to communicate openly with authority figures, expressing your stance without being confrontational.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.