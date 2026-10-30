Resume mistakes that could cost you a job interview: What candidates should know

What makes a recruiter take a closer look at a resume? According to Anil Agarwal, founder and CEO of InCruiter, it comes down to how clearly candidates communicate their suitability for a role.

From avoiding vague job descriptions to highlighting achievements, he explains below what candidates should keep in mind when writing their resumes.

What should an ideal resume look like?

“An ideal resume should answer one question quickly: why should a recruiter consider you for this role?” Agarwal tells indianexpress.com.

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Keep the “layout clean” and highlight your relevant experience and achievements — so that they are easy to spot.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.