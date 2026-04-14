Renuka Shahane revisits Shah Rukh Khan’s early days of grit and discipline: ‘I have seen him shoot for 36 hours at a stretch’; expert decodes the trait

Renuka Shahane, who worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Circus (1989), reflected upon the superstar’s working style and praised his efforts while recalling his advice that changed her perspective on being frightened of heights.

“I was working with Shah Rukh in Circus. At that time, the character of Maria (the role she played) had a height fright. I also have height fright. I was really scared of doing those scenes, trying to get up the trapeze. We were all in the same age group. Shah Rukh wasn’t a film star, but was already a TV star. So, we used to discuss and chat after pack-up. A lot of this give and take would happen,” recalled Shahane.

Admitting that she was “really psyched” about the shoot with director Kundan Shah the following day, Shahane recounted Shah Rukh’s advice, which has stayed with her. “He just came up to me and said, Suno, agar director ne bola hai kuan me khud jao, toh khudna hai… (Listen, if you are an actor, if the director asks you to jump into a well, you have to.) You will not think too much.”

During her interview with Filmfare, she also said that Shah Rukh is a director’s actor and someone who never complained. “He does work like that. His attitude towards work is like that. I have seen that. I have seen him working 36 hours…he was practically on every frame of Circus. I have seen him shoot for 36 hours at a stretch without a single complaint. Not complaining about anything at all.”

Taking a cue, let’s explore how not complaining about work is an attribute many successful people have.

Shah Rukh Khan and Renuka Shahane worked together in the 1989 TV series, Circus. (Photo: Archives) Shah Rukh Khan and Renuka Shahane worked together in the 1989 TV series, Circus. (Photo: Archives)

Sheena Sood, psychologist and counsellor at P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, agreed that successful people have certain specific attributes that should be learned from. “A large part of it is to avoid complaining, whether about work or anything else. They find solutions, not problems,” said Sood.

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Sood said that people struggling for success often complain and are unhappy with their situation. “A person facing challenges would say, ‘Oh, the boss has asked for overtime again. I just cannot do this.’ Someone successful would say, ‘Another opportunity for growth and learning is what I see this over time as now. I know that the boss trusts me to get things done,” she added.

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Another trait is understanding their circle of control and self-assurance. “They understand that some things, while unfortunate, are beyond their control, so crying over them is a waste of time, tears, and energy; instead, they see them as an opportunity for growth, learning and confront them head on,” said Sood.