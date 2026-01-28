‘It’s a beautiful advantage…’: Ram Charan on career setbacks despite being privileged, and why he mentally clocks out after work hours

After speaking candidly about privilege, failure, and not tying identity to work, Ram Charan’s reflections echo a struggle many professionals face: learning to switch off without guilt.

Ram CharanRam Charan opens up about his career and emotional detachment from work (Source: Instagram/Ram Charan)

For many working professionals, a major high point can be followed by an unexpected slowdown, forcing them to reassess how they define self-worth, productivity, and progress. Actor Ram Charan’s recent reflections offer a window into this emotional push-and-pull. Speaking on the automobile show Cars With Stars, he opened up about navigating both public praise and professional setbacks. Addressing the often-debated topic of privilege and legacy, Ram described growing up in a film family as a learning advantage rather than a burden. “It’s a beautiful advantage to have that kind of insight and experience from the family. You learn everything a little quicker than someone who is starting fresh from an acting school. And frankly, I saw it only as an advantage,” he said, referring to being Chiranjeevi’s son and Pawan Kalyan’s nephew. When asked whether the weight of expectations ever felt overwhelming, he responded with humour and honesty: “It was not difficult for me; it was difficult for the audience to accept it.”

Equally striking was how Ram spoke about separating work from identity, a challenge many people face in high-pressure careers. “Frankly, I don’t take myself too seriously. From 8 to 6, I do my job very religiously, and after that, I just forget what I do. I don’t dwell on my success,” he shared. Yet, he acknowledged that setbacks leave a mark. “Failures are tough. It does take you a notch back,” he admitted.

But how can individuals learn to emotionally detach from their work after office hours?

Sneha Vashisht, senior psychotherapist and founder, Happidition, tells indianexpress.com, “Many people struggle to switch off after work, not because of long hours, but because they remain emotionally on duty. We often mistake responsibility for being mentally available all the time.”

She continues, “Your job needs your skills during office hours, not your emotional energy late into the night. What helps is conscious closure. Instead of ending the day abruptly, pause to acknowledge what you did well, name what can wait, and remind yourself that tomorrow has its own time. Pair this with one intentional act of presence, such as sitting quietly, spending undistracted time with family, or doing something that has no outcome attached.”

Ram Charan with Chiranjeevi Ram Charan with his father Chiranjeevi (Source: Instagram/Ram Charan)

Why failures impact people more deeply than successes

“Failures tend to hurt more than successes because the mind is naturally drawn to what feels threatening,” explains Vashisht, adding that we move past achievements quickly, but when something goes wrong, it lingers. The brain treats failure as a warning, not a moment, which is why it stays louder for longer.

She adds that what deepens the impact is how closely failure gets tied to identity. Success is often seen as something we did, while failure feels like something we are. Even after years of growth, a single setback can quietly undo confidence and make people doubt themselves. What makes it heavier is the scrutiny that follows. Success is accepted and forgotten; failure is replayed, analysed, and judged by others and, even more harshly, by ourselves.

Managing external judgement while maintaining internal confidence and balance

When judgment shows up, pause before responding. “Not every comment needs an answer, and not every doubt deserves your energy. Explaining yourself too often only keeps you emotionally tied to other people’s opinions,” notes Vashisht. 

Remember that you don’t owe everyone an explanation for your journey. You don’t have to justify your background or how you got your break. “Focus on doing your work properly and handling your responsibilities well. Over time, performance speaks louder than assumptions,” says Vashisht. 

