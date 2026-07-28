The whispered suggestion from ‘mem sahab’ Meena Kumari that left Rajendra Kumar grateful forever

Late actor Rajendra Kumar made a successful pair with yesteryear actor Meena Kumari in films like Chiragh Kahan Roshni Kahan (1959), Dil Ek Mandir (1963), and Pyaar Ka Saagar (1961). In fact, he debuted with her, and according to an undated interview snippet, she supported and motivated him from his first-ever shot. “I was very close to Meena ji. We did many beautiful movies together. I always used to address her as ‘Mem Sahab’ out of respect, as she was my senior. She was very caring, supportive, and a gentle human being. I learned a lot from her,” said Kumar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

He also encapsulated the first day of his shoot with her. “I requested that she guide me since I am new. She told me that you do a good job. Why do you say that? I said it is always a pleasure to learn from her. She used to help a lot. If the shot didn’t go well, she used to whisper that one more shot could be done. Those things can never be forgotten,” shared Kumar.

How does it help when artistes support each other by discreetly sharing criticism?

Correcting mistakes discreetly is crucial for learning and growth without compromising an individual’s respect and dignity.

Meena Kumari (Photo: Express Archives) Meena Kumari (Photo: Express Archives)

“Such an approach makes an individual receive constructive feedback with openness and willingness to improve. This also develops good interpersonal bonds and mutual respect and fosters a nurturing environment,” said Subhash HJ, counsellor and mental health educator, Vasavi Hospitals, Bengaluru.

You feel good, you stay motivated to improve. “You also see a positive social connection and trust the other person about their intent to make you better. That’s exactly why Rajendra Kumar expresses respect and a strong bond with Meena Kumari,” shared Subhash.

On the contrary, harsh public criticism can hinder learning and self-esteem, trigger shame and anxiety.

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“Sometimes it can activate a stress response, making the person defensive than receptive to learning. Understanding this contrast will make one mindful of their way of giving feedback. If the only goal is to improve someone, giving feedback privately in kind words is the key,” said Subhash.