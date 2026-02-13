‘I was really offended, but then…’: R Madhavan recalls when his wife noticed the unhappiness that prompted him to take a 4-year career break; how career disillusionment shows up

An expert explains how disillusionment differs from burnout, the signs to watch for, and how a well-planned break can restore clarity and motivation.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 11:00 PM IST
R Madhavan on taking a career breakR Madhavan on taking a career break (Source: Instagram/R Madhavan)
Make us preferred source on Google

Many professionals reach a point in their careers where success at work does not match inner satisfaction. Long hours, repetitive roles and the pressure to meet expectations can leave them feeling disconnected. Actor R Madhavan recently reflected on a similar phase in his own career while speaking on Unfiltered Entertainment’s YouTube talk show. Ahead of his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he spoke about taking a four-year break before Saala Khadoos in 2016. He explained, “I had to take a break because I was very disillusioned with the kind of work I was doing. I was shooting in Switzerland with orange pants and a green shirt for a Tamil song. I was in the middle of the road, and I saw this Swiss farmer sitting there, looking at us with complete disdain. Sipping a cup of tea and thinking of what we were doing. I looked at him and thought you come to Chennai and I’ll show you who I am.”

The actor continued, “I was really offended, but then it struck me suddenly. I am literally dancing to other people’s tunes. I am a public speaker, I know how to handle a gun, fly remote planes, and ride horses. I do so many things. I am showing none of it in my movies. The only thing I was trying to do was to woo the audience, which would make me a superstar. I realised the mistake I was making (sic).”

He also spoke about how his wife noticed his growing unhappiness. “One day, my wife asked me, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ She said that you are going to work like you want to come back from it. That actually made a lot of sense. So, I took a break. I wanted to understand where the country was going. I even stopped doing ad films, grew a beard, and travelled a lot around Chennai and other places in India. I talked to rickshaw guys, what really matters to them, what’s the real cost of stuff that bothers them. That insight for four years is probably what I’m eating off right now (sic).” 

He added that after his break, he realised the directors he had been working with were not as forward-thinking as he was, which led him to seek new collaborators. He eventually returned to work with a different approach, delivering several critically acclaimed performances.

Psychological signs of becoming deeply disengaged or disillusioned with work

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “I usually see disillusionment show up as emotional flattening rather than exhaustion. Burnout feels loud. There is fatigue, irritability, and a wish for rest. Disillusionment feels quieter. People stop caring. The work no longer feels meaningful even after time off.”

R Madhavan with his wife Sarita Burje R Madhavan with his wife Sarita Burje (Source: Instagram/R Madhavan)

Psychologically, she says, this refers to “value incongruence.” The person’s effort no longer aligns with their inner motivation. The usual visible signs are cynicism, detachment, and a sense of performing rather than participating. Stress improves with recovery. Disillusionment does not.

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty on why 12-18 hour workdays don’t work for him; expert on how they affect productivity

Another marker is identity strain. People say they feel like they are playing a role instead of expressing themselves. Dr Mandhyan states, “When motivation does not return after rest and emotional distance keeps growing, it is usually not temporary burnout. It is a deeper signal that something essential is misaligned.”

Story continues below this ad

How taking a career break influences clarity, motivation, and long-term satisfaction

Dr Mandhyan mentions that a career break “can be restorative when it allows psychological decompression. I explain this as giving the nervous system space to reset. Constant performance keeps the brain in a survival loop. Stepping away reduces cognitive overload and emotional reactivity.”

Clarity emerges when the break is intentional. “Reflection, routine, and some structure matter. Without that, breaks can increase anxiety rather than insight. Motivation only returns when people reconnect with intrinsic goals instead of external demands,” stresses Dr Mandhyan. 

Steps to take to realign one’s career with values and strengths 

Dr Mandhyan notes, “A practical first step is values clarification. Naming what feels missing restores cognitive clarity. Next comes skill mapping. I encourage people to list what they are good at and what energises them. This supports self-efficacy and reduces impulsivity. Small experiments help.”

Journaling or therapy helps separate frustration from deeper dissatisfaction. “Realignment works best when decisions come from awareness rather than exhaustion. When people act from a position of clarity, the change feels grounded instead of reactive,” concludes Dr Mandhyan. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
What women want to see more of in romance
Dizziness and drops: Why fasting isn't safe for all blood pressure patients
blood pressure
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
Advertisement
PHOTOS
tv shows
Must-watch shows for every Bridgerton fan
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
Aryansh
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed
The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement