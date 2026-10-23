R Madhavan still feels anxious on film sets: ‘Feeling has only increased’

Actor R Madhavan recently opened up about still feeling the butterflies in his stomach on the first day of a shoot for every new film, despite years of experience. “I feel I am naked on the first day of shoot in any film. The feeling has only increased with each passing year. I am very conscious about what the director, my team or the set is thinking,” he shared in Tamil in an interaction with Cinema Vikatan.

Surprisingly, he shared that this fear has intensified with age and experience. His confession challenges a comforting assumption: the more successful we become, the more confident we should feel. “Yet achievement can sometimes create a different kind of anxiety. A beginner fears never becoming good enough. An accomplished professional fears no longer being considered good enough,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach.

Success changes what feels at stake. “Reputation must be protected, expectations maintained, and past achievements repeatedly justified. The fear is no longer simply failure, but irrelevance. An actor worries about being replaced, an executive about losing authority, and an entrepreneur about becoming insignificant in a changing world. Sometimes success becomes a prison when we believe we must continuously perform the identity others admire. Experience can intensify this vulnerability,” Delnna noted.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

While expertise improves competence, it also increases awareness of everything that can go wrong. “Psychology’s spotlight effect describes our tendency to overestimate how closely others notice and evaluate us. Under anxiety, an ordinary expression becomes imagined criticism, silence becomes disapproval, and uncertainty becomes evidence of inadequacy,” reflected Delnna.

This is where healthy striving can turn into perfectionism. “Instead of viewing performance as something we do, we begin treating it as proof of who we are. Every new assignment becomes another examination of our worth. The consequences extend beyond careers. After decades of professional recognition, retirement or declining influence can trigger profound identity loss. When the designation disappears, and the phone stops ringing, some people struggle to recognise themselves without the authority they once held,” elucidated Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

This is why self-worth must extend beyond achievement. “Meaningful relationships, personal values, interests and emotional connections provide stability when professional identities change,” said Delnna.

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Parents must teach this early. “Children praised exclusively for exceptional results may grow into adults who believe mistakes threaten their lovability. Encouraging effort, resilience and curiosity helps separate achievement from identity,” said Delnna.

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The actor’s admission also reminds us that outward composure can conceal considerable fear. “Confidence is not necessarily the absence of anxiety; it is the ability to face uncertainty without allowing every outcome to determine our worth. Perhaps the greatest freedom success can offer is not the assurance that we will never fail again, but the understanding that we no longer need to prove our value every time we begin something new,” said Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.