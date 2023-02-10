What is ‘quiet firing’ and how can it affect one’s mental health?

Written by Mashkoora Khan

When Surbhi (name changed), a 35-year-old journalist, joined a Delhi-based multinational company, she was thrilled that her career had taken a big leap. It was like a dream coming true for her. However, little did she know that it would be a short-lived one as, owing to her employer’s “harsh behaviour”, which she said created a hostile work environment that stimulates her to leave voluntarily. Himani Bokil, a 23-year-old working with a well-known international company, feels something similar happened to her when she was suddenly asked to clock in extra hours within a few months of her joining.

Do such workplace incidents leading to employees quitting involuntarily have anything in common? These instances can perhaps be termed ‘Quiet Firing’ – “the higher-ups in the organisation don’t support the working colleagues that result in the employees being out of the organisation,” according to Dr Samant Darshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Psymate Healthcare and Yatharth Superspeciality Hospitals.

This is the exact opposite of ‘Quiet Quitting’, which “is an informal term for the practice of reducing the amount of effort one devotes to one’s job, such as by stopping the completion of any tasks not explicitly stated in the job description,” according to dictionary.com.

According to a LinkedIn News poll conducted last month, out of the 20,000 respondents, 35 per cent said that quiet firing is “real” and they have faced it, while 48 per cent of respondents said that they have “seen it at work before.”

Speaking about her experiences, Surbhi told indianexpress.com, “I remember joining the organisation as a fresher; back then, my manager permitted me to work from home. But then, there were instances of me being called to the office even when it was raining, or expecting me to file a copy within seconds — not without calling me 10 times in between. In fact, I was once even yelled at for getting late, despite hardly giving any time to work on it. In short, there was no acknowledgement and growth. The worse was when once my manager commented on my dress and indirectly asked me to wash my face, too.”

In fact, the manager would always get angry with employees for using their phones, falling sick often or for too long, taking excessive leaves, or even talking to co-employees. “All the employees were expected to work like robots 24 hours every day, even on slow news days. Even a one-second delay in filing copies used to get employees into grave peril. Yelling at employees in the office was ordinary. Yes, journalism is a challenging field, but is not above someone’s mental health,” she said.

Advertisement

Explaining the same, Kamna Chhibber, a clinical psychologist, said that quiet firing, which has been gaining recent traction, could impact a person’s state of well-being or quality of life. The expert added that practice is harmful to employees, not just only because of the financial implications of being forced out of one job but also because of the toll it can take on one’s mental health. “It can impact the person’s mood, create anxiety, and also create self-doubt that can lead to serious health issues such as not getting proper sleep, feeling helpless, and loss of appetite,” she told indianexpress.com.

Talking about the mental pressures, Bokil said that working for extra hours affected her mental health to a large extent. “That is when I decided to take care of my mental health, rather than toiling in that part-time job. Also, I am glad that such toxic behaviour now has an official name,” she said.

Considering the vague and often indirect nature of ‘quiet firing’, can labour laws come to the rescue? Naseer Ahmad khan, a lawyer at the Kashmir High Court, said that Indian labour laws are applicable only to people who qualify as “workmen” and “employees.” “In India, currently, there is no particular law dealing with ‘quiet firing’ as our labour codes are still getting implemented, but it can be taken up by the employee under various laws prohibiting unfair labour practice by the employer,” he explained.

Advertisement

“If taken up by the trade union [if the employee is registered under one], such behaviour can be prevented, as the matter can turn into an industrial dispute,” he added.

What can one do if they find themselves in such a situation?

According to Chhibber, talking to co-workers and friends can prove to be helpful. “It can be challenging, but ensure to keep yourself surrounded by those who love you. Avoid spending too much time by yourself and thinking about the situation you are in, as doing so can lead to more trauma. Also, try to indulge in a hobby or activity you enjoy, to keep your mind occupied with things that will make you feel happy about yourself,” she said.

Dr Darshi highlighted the need to be a little affirmative about yourself. “Situations like these always happen with a person and he/she can face this anywhere. One should learn to let go and when you face such situations, don’t quit by yourself; speak to seniors first. Choose companies wisely, based on purpose and not on the package,” the expert said.

He added that such an environment can be a consequence of you not doing good at your workplace. “Life is dynamic and a person should be prepared to face anything. Don’t limit yourself to a job. You work for people, not companies,” he said.

(The author is an intern with indianexpress.com)

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!