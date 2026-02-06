Psychologist reflects on Lucky Ali’s reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision of quitting playback singing: ‘Something must have snapped within him’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Recently, Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh announced he would stop accepting new assignments, prompting others to reflect on the pressures of long creative careers.
Over the past week, several voices have weighed in on the decision, including singer Lucky Ali, who offered a personal perspective while speaking to PTI. He said, “You’ve got to stand in the musician’s shoes to understand what he’s really feeling. If he’s taken a step like this, something must have snapped within him. I totally agree with Arijit for taking a stand. And it’s not a loss. He’s definitely going to sing and express himself, but not within the circumstances that existed earlier. You have to make your own road, like we did—we made our own road.” Reflecting on his own path, Ali added, “Nothing is offered to you on a plate. You have to present your case in the best possible way and be convinced about what you’re doing. Once you cross that hurdle, it gets a little easier. That doesn’t mean the road becomes easy—but it becomes clearer.”
The current conversation began on January 27, when Singh shared on Instagram that he would no longer take on new playback assignments. He wrote, “Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for the love you’ve given me all these years as listeners. I’m happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey.”
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Stepping away is rarely about one bad day or one conflict. It’s usually the result of sustained emotional erosion. Psychologically, what I often see is a slow collapse of meaning. The work may still bring status or money, but it no longer offers respect, autonomy, or psychological safety. When people feel repeatedly overlooked, controlled, or replaceable, it triggers deep frustration and identity strain. Many stay far longer than they should because the role has become entwined with who they are.”
Over time, Raj notes that this creates internal conflict — performing competence on the outside while feeling diminished on the inside. There’s also anger that has nowhere to go, especially in hierarchical or opaque systems. Leaving becomes less about ambition and more about reclaiming dignity. It’s not quitting; it’s a refusal to keep bleeding quietly.
Burnout is exhausting, but it still carries hope. Raj states that with rest, support, or a pause, the nervous system settles and motivation slowly returns. Deeper misalignment doesn’t soften that way. Even after time off, something feels off — a sense of emotional distance, cynicism, or deadness.
“Burnout complains loudly; misalignment feels like a dull ache you can’t shake. The body often signals this first — disturbed sleep, chronic anxiety, or numbness rather than stress. Another marker is imagination. If the future in that environment feels constricting rather than challenging, that’s not fatigue. That’s a signal that the cost to your psyche has become structural, not situational,” stresses the expert.
The healthiest response to feeling fed up is not impulsive quitting, Raj says, but honest slowing down. Start by reducing exposure to what drains you — unnecessary meetings, constant availability, and emotional appeasement. Observe your energy, not just your output. Many people in high-pressure environments mistake endurance for strength. Rebuild boundaries before making big decisions.
“Talk to people who aren’t invested in your success story — they hear you differently. It’s also crucial to separate identity from occupation; your worth cannot be negotiated through performance alone. Write, reflect, or work with a therapist to articulate what exactly feels intolerable. Clarity emerges when discomfort is examined, not suppressed. Regaining control begins with listening seriously to what your fatigue is trying to tell you,” suggests Raj.
