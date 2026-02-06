Psychologist reflects on Lucky Ali’s reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision of quitting playback singing: ‘Something must have snapped within him’

Recently, Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh announced he would stop accepting new assignments, prompting others to reflect on the pressures of long creative careers.

Over the past week, several voices have weighed in on the decision, including singer Lucky Ali, who offered a personal perspective while speaking to PTI. He said, “You’ve got to stand in the musician’s shoes to understand what he’s really feeling. If he’s taken a step like this, something must have snapped within him. I totally agree with Arijit for taking a stand. And it’s not a loss. He’s definitely going to sing and express himself, but not within the circumstances that existed earlier. You have to make your own road, like we did—we made our own road.” Reflecting on his own path, Ali added, “Nothing is offered to you on a plate. You have to present your case in the best possible way and be convinced about what you’re doing. Once you cross that hurdle, it gets a little easier. That doesn’t mean the road becomes easy—but it becomes clearer.”